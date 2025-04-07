"One of the best shots I've ever seen" - Caitlin Clark channels her inner GM in candid chat with WNBA legends about UConn star

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark spoke like a general manager while talking about a UConn star with a couple of WNBA legends. Clark had some very positive things to say about Azzi Fudd's game during the Huskies' triumph over South Carolina to win the 2025 NCAA Championship.

Speaking on ESPN's alternate broadcast of the title game with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on Sunday, Clark had nothing but praise for Fudd. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year loves her shooting stroke, explaining that she's higher on her draft board next year.

"She has probably one of the best shots I’ve ever seen," Clark said. "Like it’s just so pure and so pretty. I know she’s not coming out this year, but next year she’s gonna be pretty high on my draft board. She's one of those pieces that will come into the WNBA and be able to translate right away, space the floor, makes shots, she's always poised and she's a good defender."

Azzi Fudd played just two games last season after suffering a knee injury. She had a bounce-back campaign, averaging 13.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She scored a game-high 24 points against South Carolina as the Huskies finally won their first NCAA championship since 2016.

Despite being eligible (and a likely first-round pick) for this year's draft, Fudd announced in late March that she was returning to UConn next year.

If Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever somehow have a terrible 2025 WNBA season, they might have a shot at drafting Fudd next year. However, the Fever front office did a fantastic job adding veterans to the roster this offseason. They currently have the fourth-best odds to win the 2025 WNBA title.

Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark joke about 'reality is coming' comment

Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark joke about 'reality is coming' comment. (Photo: IMAGN)

Diana Taurasi received a lot of backlash for her comments about Caitlin Clark before the Indiana Fever made her WNBA debut last year. Taurasi said that "reality is coming" for Clark, who did have trouble adjusting to the physicality of the league before finding her comfort zone en route to a fantastic campaign.

During their brief chat along with Sue Bird on Sunday's broadcast of the women's title game, Taurasi joked about "reality is coming" for her after retiring. She explained that she's busier now than if she were preparing for the season. She even advised Clark to play as long as possible because retirement is hard.

"So, if I give you any advice, it’s play as long as possible," Taurasi said.

Clark replied:

"We'll see. We'll give it 10 years, then we’ll think about it."

Taurasi played 20 years in the WNBA, which is a record. She retired this offseason, leaving the Phoenix Mercury to retool by acquiring Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.

