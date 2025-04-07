"One of the smartest basketball minds": Caitlin Clark can't hide her smile and excitement while making feelings clears on Stephanie White

Caitlin Clark expressed her thoughts on the newly appointed Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White. Stephanie makes her return to the franchise after nearly a decade.

White previously served as the Fever's head coach back in the 2015 and 2016 WNBA seasons. She then coached for the Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team, and then made her return to the WNBA as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun in 2023 and 2024.

During her stint in Connecticut, Stephanie White proved to be a brilliant coach as she consistently led her team to be the second-best squad in the Eastern Conference for two consecutive seasons. Given these factors, White is expected to bring the same type of leadership to the Indiana Fever as she makes her return as the team's new head coach.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi had the chance to interview Caitlin Clark and check in on her thoughts about White's return. Clark seems thrilled about Stephanie becoming the new Fever head coach. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year acknowledged her new coach's talents is looking forward to working with her this coming 2025 season.

“Steph is one of the smartest basketball minds I’ve ever been around and everybody knows that across the league," Clark said. "Everybody admires her and the way she coaches, the way she leads. I'm excited to learn from her honestly.”

Caitlin Clark opens up about getting technical foul calls

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is about to enter her sophomore year in the WNBA. Despite only being a rookie, Clark has already proven to be the face of the league. Having that in mind, being the face means that all attention is on Caitlin. This was especially apparent when the Fever rookie got called for a couple of technical fouls last season for questionable reasons.

"I came close to getting suspended for our last game, and obviously every front office tries to get your technicals taken away, and they wouldn't take any of mine away," Clark said. "I got two for slapping the stanchion of the hoop and I got another one for accidentally hitting someone in the eye. So half of them weren't even me getting to talk to the refs, which was dumb."

Given the circumstances, WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi predicted how many technical foul calls Clark could receive in the 2025 season. Taurasi set the over/under count to 4.5, while Bird immediately claimed that Caitlin could get the over count.

Caitlin Clark, however, already made a promise to her new head coach, Stephanie White. Clark promised she'd only get a couple of technical foul calls in the upcoming season.

