"Only one place where they can hide it now" - Fans react as WNBA tightens security with new 'no bag policy' to curb unruly sex toys on court

The WNBA announced that they are taking the sex toy issue head-on. There have been multiple cases where a dildo was thrown by a fan that affected the game. The first known incident occurred in July, during a regular-season game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries. Authorities have since located the culprit and taken him into custody.Another case that occurred in the Chicago Sky and Valkyries contest came after this. Unlike the first case, however, the person responsible for the on-court stoppage hasn't been found. On Tuesday, two more incidents happened related to a sex toy being thrown in the court.The first was between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings. The LA Sparks' game versus the Indiana Fever was the second incident that occurred on Tuesday. In that occasion, the sex item hit Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. The good thing is, it didn't harm Cunningham or any of the players on the court.However, the players and the league are now frustrated. For their Wednesday game, the WNBA announced that fans are not allowed to bring bags into the arena. Tonight's league matchup is between the Las Vegas Aces and the Valkyries.. The security can pay full attention to the contest.On X, fans revealed their thoughts on the matter.&quot;There is only one place where they can hide it now and it is worse 🤣&quot; a fan said.Ivan Ironfist @IvanIronfistLINKThere is only one place where they can hide it now and it is worse 🤣&quot;whoever throws the next one gonna have a lot of explaining to do,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;that will only make the state of the ones being snuck in worse 💀 &quot; one fan said.Others said that others would see it as a challenge.&quot;This is going to make it worse, now it will be a challenge and more people will do it,&quot; someone commented.PuzzleFactory @TulrinLINKThis is going to make it worse, now it will be a challenge and more people will do it&quot;a no dildo policy would be more effective😂,&quot; a fan pointed out.&quot;I don’t think that will stop them,&quot; a comment read.Cunningham claimed that her request for the WNBA fans did not age wellBefore Sunningham became a victim of a random sex toy being thrown at her, she had a request for WNBA fans. She just wants it to stop from happening. Like most players, she believes that the dildos being hurled onto the court could hurt one of the players, which is why she wanted it to stop.However, when she got hit on Tuesday, Cunningham recognized the irony of it and even let her fans know on X.&quot;this did NOT age well,&quot; the Fever guard said.The WNBA is taking the case seriously. Other fans might want to keep the trend alive, but the league doesn't find it funny, and there are serious consequences to it.