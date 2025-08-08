"Only one that seems to care these days": Fans thankful for Sophie Cunningham after showing out for "embarrassing" Fever 

The Indiana Fever suffered their worst loss of the season at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. Despite the 95-60 blowout, Sophie Cunningham’s promising display was the lone positive takeaway in an otherwise subpar showing by the Fever, earning praise from fans for her effort. Cunningham was the only player who found her rhythm offensively at PHX Arena on Thursday, delivering a season-high scoring outing. She recorded 18 points on 66.7% shooting, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range, while adding two rebounds and two assists. Despite suffering a 35-point loss, fans acknowledged Cunningham for her commitment on social media. MidniteSteph 🟢⚪🟣🏴‍☠️ @MidniteSteph80LINK@IndianaFever @bet365_us The only one on this embarrassment of a team that deserves her props. Way to go, Soph! You're the only one that seems to care these days.MD Olive @OliveFlyingLINK@IndianaFever @bet365_us Sophie did great!!!! She should have had more than 9 looks. She played her butt off tonight!🏀🗑️🔥Rikkidon'tlosethat# @showbizkid12LINK@IndianaFever @bet365_us Proud of her for being the only one who gives a fuck, even if her motive is to get back on her shitty team that dumped her.Chris Hoskins @choskins28LINK@IndianaFever @bet365_us Played her ass off while the rest of the team took the night off and all she's got to show for it is a black eye. We see you @sophaller 💪Evelyn DR @prettygirle2004LINK@IndianaFever @bet365_us Pay Sophie what you owe her. She’s the only one who showed up to work today.Kelsey Mitchell was the only other Indiana Fever player to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points on just 23.5% shooting. The rest of the starting lineup, Aliyah Boston, Aari McDonald and Natasha Howard, combined for only 15 points. Sophie Cunningham compares 6-year Phoenix tenure to early days with Fever Sophie Cunningham was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2019 and played with the team through the end of the 2024 season. Over those six years, she developed into a reliable role player, averaging 7.8 ppg, 1.4 apg and 2.9 rpg.While Cunningham appreciated her time in Phoenix, she said her first five months in Indiana have been far more fulfilling. “AZ was good to me, but I’m way happier where I’m at right now,” Cunningham reflected in her first return to Phoenix. “It’s good to see people. It was fun to play in front of some fans, but for me, I’m way happier in Indiana.” Sophie Cunningham seems to find a bit of extra fire when she faces her former team. In the two games against them this season, she’s been impressive, putting up 15.0 ppg and 1.5 apg while shooting 66.7%. That’s a huge jump from her season averages of 8.0 ppg, 0.9 apg and 46.7% shooting. Now with the Indiana Fever, she’s joined by stars like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, forming a powerful core that gives her the best chance of her career to chase a championship. Back with the Mercury, Cunningham came close to that dream once, only to fall short in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Sky in the 2021 WNBA Finals.