  "Only one that seems to care these days": Fans thankful for Sophie Cunningham after showing out for "embarrassing" Fever 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 08, 2025 10:46 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever suffered their worst loss of the season at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. Despite the 95-60 blowout, Sophie Cunningham’s promising display was the lone positive takeaway in an otherwise subpar showing by the Fever, earning praise from fans for her effort.

Cunningham was the only player who found her rhythm offensively at PHX Arena on Thursday, delivering a season-high scoring outing. She recorded 18 points on 66.7% shooting, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range, while adding two rebounds and two assists.

Despite suffering a 35-point loss, fans acknowledged Cunningham for her commitment on social media.

Kelsey Mitchell was the only other Indiana Fever player to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points on just 23.5% shooting. The rest of the starting lineup, Aliyah Boston, Aari McDonald and Natasha Howard, combined for only 15 points.

Sophie Cunningham compares 6-year Phoenix tenure to early days with Fever

Sophie Cunningham was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2019 and played with the team through the end of the 2024 season. Over those six years, she developed into a reliable role player, averaging 7.8 ppg, 1.4 apg and 2.9 rpg.

While Cunningham appreciated her time in Phoenix, she said her first five months in Indiana have been far more fulfilling.

“AZ was good to me, but I’m way happier where I’m at right now,” Cunningham reflected in her first return to Phoenix. “It’s good to see people. It was fun to play in front of some fans, but for me, I’m way happier in Indiana.”
Sophie Cunningham seems to find a bit of extra fire when she faces her former team. In the two games against them this season, she’s been impressive, putting up 15.0 ppg and 1.5 apg while shooting 66.7%. That’s a huge jump from her season averages of 8.0 ppg, 0.9 apg and 46.7% shooting.

Now with the Indiana Fever, she’s joined by stars like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, forming a powerful core that gives her the best chance of her career to chase a championship. Back with the Mercury, Cunningham came close to that dream once, only to fall short in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Sky in the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

