"Only way to beat her is to actually beat her": Fans react as Becky Hammon stresses 'physical' plans to stop Caitlin Clark and Fever 

Many WNBA fans have long been concerned about the treatment Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark receives on the court. This week, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon expounded on ‘physical’ plans to deal with Clark during Sunday’s game against the Fever.

Speaking after team practice on Thursday, Hammon praised the Fever star, calling her a 'beast.' The Aces coach suggested that Clark’s talent warrants physical play.

“She’s a beast … and she’s just going to continue to keep getting better,” Hammon said. “But she’s a player (who) you have to be physical (with). If you just follow her around, she’s going to cook you for dinner.”

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever lost to the Golden State Valkyries 88-77. Caitlin Clark had a rough night, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting, going 0-7 from 3-point range. Speaking after the game, Golden State coach Natalie Nakase said that the defensive plan was to be physical with Clark:

“You guys saw what we were doing. … We were being disruptive. We know she doesn’t like physicality."

With the news that the Aces plan on being tough with Clark, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts.

“The only way to beat her is to actually ‘beat’ her lol,” one fan said.

“Used to be called the 'Jordan Rules,'” another fan said.

“She doesn't mind physicality but expects officials to do their job,” said another fan.

Some fans argued that while physical play is part of the game, the referees should do a better job at keeping the physicality within limits.

“What are the limits here without fouling because damned am I if I try to find some consistency in how refs call things across the league,” one fan said.

“Wow they admit it clear as day. God the WNBA administration is trash. Use skill!! Stop hurting players to win,” a fan commented.

A lot of attention will be paid to the game on Sunday, and in particular, the treatment of Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever could hand Becky Hammon and the Aces their sixth loss in seven games

The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Indiana Fever at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. Becky Hammon and Co. are having a rough spell, having lost five games in their last six, and the team's last win came on June 13 against the Dallas Wings. The Aces are on a three-game losing streak and at 5-7, are the No. 8 seed in the league.

Caitlin Clark had a rough game against the Valkyries and will look to bounce back against the Aces. As to whether she will be able to remains to be seen.

