  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Oooh you do have a truck" - Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston & other Caitlin Clark teammates celebrate Fever star unveiling her signature Nike logo

"Oooh you do have a truck" - Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston & other Caitlin Clark teammates celebrate Fever star unveiling her signature Nike logo

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:20 GMT
Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston &amp; other Caitlin Clark teammates celebrate Fever star unveiling her signature Nike logo
Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston & other Caitlin Clark teammates celebrate Fever star unveiling her signature Nike logo. (Image Source: Getty)

The teaser for Caitlin Clark's signature sneakers is out. The Indiana Fever revealed the logo for her upcoming shoe line on her Instagram account on Monday.

Ad

She teased the fans and hyped up the upcoming Nike sneaker line in the post's caption.

"Tune in👀 Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the video, a truck is seen travelling through a dusty road when the driver turns on the radio in the vehicle. The radio jockey in the video talks about Caitlin Clark as the video transitions to a different angle.

Clark's logo is seen at the back of the truck as it drives away into the horizon. The logo features two "C" letters intertwining with each other to resemble the Fever guard's initials.

Ad

Clark's teammates commented to express their thoughts on the big reveal.

"ohhhhhh you do have a truck😉" Sophie Cunningham commented.
"Ooooooooo🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾 so teaaaa," Aliyah Boston commented.
"Slay🤌🏻" Chloe Bibby commented.
Clark&#039;s teammates comment on her sneaker line&#039;s logo reveal. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)
Clark's teammates comment on her sneaker line's logo reveal. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)

Clark has seen ups and downs in her sophomore season this year. The Fever guard has played only 13 games and has struggled with injuries throughout the season. She has been sidelined indefinitely with a right groin strain.

Ad

When will Caitlin Clark's signature sneaker be released?

Caitlin Clark's signature sneakers will be released in 2026. While Nike has not announced a date or month for the highly anticipated signature sneaker line's release, the fans can expect it to be within the first six months.

Nike launched and promoted three-time MVP A'ja Wilson's signature sneaker line, the Nike A'Ones, this year. The A'Ones were released in May. 6, 2025, and Wilson campaigned for the product's promotion until the start of preseason camps.

Ad

The fans can expect Nike to give Clark's signature sneaker line a similar treatment, where they announce the product in the first three months of the new year and then release it in the fifth or sixth month.

Nike signed Clark last year to a reportedly eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications