"Oooh you do have a truck" - Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston & other Caitlin Clark teammates celebrate Fever star unveiling her signature Nike logo

The teaser for Caitlin Clark's signature sneakers is out. The Indiana Fever revealed the logo for her upcoming shoe line on her Instagram account on Monday.She teased the fans and hyped up the upcoming Nike sneaker line in the post's caption.&quot;Tune in👀 Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, a truck is seen travelling through a dusty road when the driver turns on the radio in the vehicle. The radio jockey in the video talks about Caitlin Clark as the video transitions to a different angle.Clark's logo is seen at the back of the truck as it drives away into the horizon. The logo features two &quot;C&quot; letters intertwining with each other to resemble the Fever guard's initials.Clark's teammates commented to express their thoughts on the big reveal.&quot;ohhhhhh you do have a truck😉&quot; Sophie Cunningham commented.&quot;Ooooooooo🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾 so teaaaa,&quot; Aliyah Boston commented.&quot;Slay🤌🏻&quot; Chloe Bibby commented.Clark's teammates comment on her sneaker line's logo reveal. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)Clark has seen ups and downs in her sophomore season this year. The Fever guard has played only 13 games and has struggled with injuries throughout the season. She has been sidelined indefinitely with a right groin strain.When will Caitlin Clark's signature sneaker be released?Caitlin Clark's signature sneakers will be released in 2026. While Nike has not announced a date or month for the highly anticipated signature sneaker line's release, the fans can expect it to be within the first six months.Nike launched and promoted three-time MVP A'ja Wilson's signature sneaker line, the Nike A'Ones, this year. The A'Ones were released in May. 6, 2025, and Wilson campaigned for the product's promotion until the start of preseason camps.The fans can expect Nike to give Clark's signature sneaker line a similar treatment, where they announce the product in the first three months of the new year and then release it in the fifth or sixth month. Nike signed Clark last year to a reportedly eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal.