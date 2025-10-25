  • home icon
“Opposite of Angel Reese who trashed her teammates”: Caitlin Clark Fans Praise Kelsey Mitchell for Honest Take on CC

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:21 GMT
"Opposite of Angel Reese who trashed her teammates": Caitlin Clark Fans Praise Kelsey Mitchell for Honest Take on CC.

Kelsey Mitchell opened up about her dynamics with Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark on Friday's “The Bird’s Eye View with Sue Bird” podcast. Mitchell shared how Clark, already an established basketball star despite arriving as a rookie, changed the franchise’s outlook. Despite Clark’s status, Mitchell emphasized that CC never tried to make herself bigger than the team or her teammates.

Mitchell’s take earned reactions from fans:

“So she’s literally the opposite of Angel Reese, who trashed her teammates and then quit?”
One fan said:

Another fan reacted:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Kelsey Mitchell arrived in 2018, the No. 2 pick that year after A’ja Wilson went to the Las Vegas Aces. Five years after drafting Mitchell, the Indiana Fever added Aliyah Boston. Despite the talent on the team, which also included NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick in 2022, the Fever never reached the playoffs.

Caitlin Clark changed the trajectory of the team when the Fever unsurprisingly made her the No. 1 pick in 2024. With Clark, Mitchell and Boston forming the core of the team, Indiana made a late surge that year to break its seven-year playoff drought.

According to Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark was never the diva her critics have accused her of. The lefty guard added that CC was all about uplifting the team and her teammates, a comment that earned praise from Fever fans.

Kelsey Mitchell feels like “kid in candy store” playing with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston

After last year’s playoff run, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston saw Caitlin Clark appear in just 13 games for the Fever in 2025. Multiple muscle injuries forced Clark to largely play as a cheerleader.

Mitchell, though, couldn’t be more excited every time she stepped on the court with her fellow All-Stars. When asked by Sue Bird what makes them tick, the lefty guard responded:

“We are aligned on pace, and that is a big part of the game. … Caitlin [Clark] plays in a way that we don’t have time to dwell on [mistakes]. I started to have better shot efficiency because I started not thinking about a miss because of the way Caitlin was playing and the way AB [Boston] want to play.”

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are returning for next season. Kelsey Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent, like more than half of the WNBA players. Based on the interview, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Mitchell stays with the Fever to play alongside her friends and teammates.

Michael Macasero

