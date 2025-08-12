"Our bench is stacked now" - WNBA fans touched as Caitlin Clark and Fever stars honor Special Olympics athletes with symbolic contract signings

The Indiana Fever honored several athletes from the Special Olympics of Indiana during the team's practice session on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.In a video posted by Indiana on X on Monday, the team announced that they have signed five athletes to contracts. Fever coach Stephanie White signed the deals, as the rest of the team, led by Caitlin Clark, cheered on.&quot;Officially a part of the family 💙 today, five athletes from Special Olympics of Indiana signed contracts &amp; became members of our squad 🙌,&quot; the post's caption read.Several fans shared their reactions to the Fever's gesture on X.&quot;Our bench is stacked now!&quot; one fan tweeted.Courtney @Courtne51081382LINK@IndianaFever Our bench is stacked now!Blessed Momma @HelpMewgmailaccLINK@IndianaFever This team is so nice and puremvp @mvp_ftblr_5_LINK@IndianaFever This is so sweet! I love what WNBA teams are doing for Special Olympic athletes. From kids to adults!Here are other reactions:Aimee @AimeeC29LINK@IndianaFever This is amazing ❤️💙💛😭😭 this team is the best💛💙❤️Nancy Ann @NancyDanksLINK@IndianaFever As a mom with a special son, I love this so freaking much! Thank you for being inclusive.❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹🥹Summer Sarah 😎 @soccer_3_momLINK@IndianaFever I probably couldn’t love this anymore as a special education teacher ❤️Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness reported that the contracts could be one-day deals to become members of the Fever. Agness added that the special athletes capped off the celebration with a photo opportunity with Fever players.The Special Olympics is a worldwide sports organization for children and adults with disabilities. It provides year-round training and activities for over 20 sports, according to its website.The Special Olympics World Games is held in two-year cycles. The most recent iteration was the Winter World Games in Turin, Italy, in March. The next edition will be the Summer World Games in Santiago, Chile, in 2027.Injured guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are spotted during the Fever's practice on MondayFollowing their season-ending injuries last week, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were present during the Indiana Fever's practice session on Monday.In a clip posted by Indy Star's Chloe Peterson on X, Colson was on crutches, while McDonald was using a scooter on her injured leg.Colson, 36, suffered a torn left ACL following an awkward landing during Thursday's 95-60 loss ot the Phoenix Mercury. McDonald also suffered her season-ending injury during that game. McDonald has a broken bone in her foot.Fever star Caitlin Clark remains sidelined due to a groin injury and will miss her 11th straight game when Indiana battles the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.In light of several injuries to the backcourt, Indiana signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a seven-day hardship contract on Sunday. Sims joined her new team during Monday's practice session.