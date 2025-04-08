"Our chemistry grew so much": Caitlin Clark gets candid on her special bond with Fever teammate Aliyah Boston

Being a rookie in the WNBA can be an intimidating task and Caitlin Clark was fortunate to have Aliyah Boston to guide her along the way. Boston and Clark were the No. 1 picks in 2023 and 2024 drafts, respectively, and the Indiana Fever teammates have developed a special bond over the last year.

In the latest episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," which was released on Tuesday, Clark opened up to the legendary talk show host about her close connection with Boston.

"Aliyah Boston has been great to play with," Clark said. "Your point guard-post combination, that's important. I think our chemistry grew so much over the course of the year and it only will continue to grow."

The chemistry between Clark and Boston was a key factor behind the Fever's successful season. After a lengthy seven-year playoff drought, the Clark-Boston-Kelsey Mitchell combination helped guide the Fever back to the postseason in 2024.

Caitlin Clark led the league in assists in 2024, but for any point guard to accumulate assists, she needs a dominant scorer. Boston provided the perfect outlet for Clark in the post. The 6-foot-5 forward/center was reliable and efficient, averaging 14.0 points per game and shooting 52.9% from the field.

Boston would have understood the challenges and expectations that Clark was facing, considering their career paths were very similar. Both players were named the AP Player of the Year in college. They were both the first picks in the draft and both of them went on to be named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Clark said:

"It was cool she had been through everything that I was going to go through just the year prior. So it was nice to have her on the team and be close with her."

The two Fever stars will take the court together once again on May 17 when Indiana face the Chicago Sky in the opening game of the 2025 season.

Caitlin Clark talks to David Letterman about her competitive nature

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

On the court, Caitlin Clark is known for her energetic style of play and competitive nature. It is one of the reasons why the 23-year-old has already put together such an incredible resume.

Speaking with David Letterman, Clark opened up about her competitive drive growing up and how it could occasionally be an issue.

Letterman: "That encapsulates what I know of you as a human being. It's that competitive drive that overrides every little daily occurrence. Am I right about that?"

Clark: "Yea. Sometimes that's good, sometimes that's bad."

Caitlin Clark joked that she can sometimes be overly competitive even in the most casual settings, giving the example of a card game between friends and family.

Clark revealed that one of the things that made her so competitive growing up was wanting to be like her older brother.

The Fever star also shared that she was so competitive that she used to run between houses in Des Moines, Iowa, on Halloween to ensure she finished with most candy.

