"Our queen with Caitlin Clark"- WNBA fans abuzz as Sophie Cunningham makes surprise appearance at Pacers game post Fever introduction

The Indiana Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham in early February to bolster the supporting cast around Caitlin Clark. Team GM Amber Cox landed Cunningham and the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft in a four-team trade. The Fever gave up NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 pick to acquire the sharpshooting guard and the draft capital.

On Tuesday, the Fever introduced Cunningham to the press and their fans. She promptly posed for new photos in her new jersey and then worked out with team trainers. Hours later, she was at courtside to watch the Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Gainbridge FieldHouse.

Fans promptly reacted to her presence:

“Our queen with CC”

Fans react to Sophie Cunningham attending the Indiana Pacers game on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after her introduction as a member of the Indiana Fever. [photo: @pacers/IG]

One fan said:

“BEST Cunningham in the NBAs”

Another fan added:

“Damn, the runway fashion show coming into the building just got a whole lot better!”

@The_Cro_Show continued:

“W season can’t start soon enough!”

@primmzx reacted:

“Doesn’t have the same aura as when she was with Phoenix”

With Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever made the playoffs in 2024, the first time since 2016. They went out in two games to the Connecticut Sun, prompting the team to revamp the coaching staff and the roster. The Fever brought in players such as Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner to help Clark and Aliyah Boston carry the team.

Cunningham started in 21 of 40 games for the Phoenix Mercury last season. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Cunningham, averaging 37.2% from deep in the previous three years, will help open the floor for Clark, Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Sophie Cunningham raves about Caitlin Clark, vows to stick up for All-Star, Fever teammates

Sophie Cunningham had more chats with reporters during her introduction. When asked about playing with Caitlin Clark, Cunningham responded:

“She has changed our game in the best possible way in every way. … When you’re trying to do something great, it takes everybody. I want her to go do her thing and anything she needs from me, I’m gonna be here. … I’m fierce, I’m sassy [and] I stick up for my teammates. I stick up for myself.”

Last season, many on social media questioned Caitlin Clark’s teammates for failing to protect her and sticking up for her. Sophie Cunningham addressed that concern early by vowing to be there for the WNBA All-Star guard.

