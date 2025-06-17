“OutKick should never be allowed around the WNBA”: Natalie Esquire rips into reporter who questioned Brittney Griner about Caitlin Clark slur

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner allegedly made a profanity-laced comment at Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark on May 22. After fouling out with just five points in the Dream’s 81-76 loss to the Fever, a clip of Griner venting on the bench became viral. Lipreading fans and sites online accused her of calling Clark a “trash f**king white girl.”
Griner kept mum about the incident until an Outkick reporter asked her about it on Sunday. The Dream star said that she could not remember what she said but insisted she would not have made the alleged racist comments. According to the nine-time All-Star, that kind of slur has no “place for that in our league.”
NBC Sports’ Natalie Esquire did not hold back following the awkward exchange between Dan Zaksheske and Brittney Griner:
“Why is this person credentialed? Outkick should never be allowed around the WNBA.”
Brittney Griner told Zaksheske she remembered fouling out and sitting on the bench “mad.” The Outkick reporter asked if she would remember what she let loose if he showed her the video. Griner quickly responded that it would not.
Griner committed her sixth final with still 3:38 remaining. The Dream center hit Fever forward Natasha Howard, who made 1 of 2 free throw attempts. Griner dejectedly walked to the bench after the foul and angrily vented something the WNBA camera crew recorded.
Many were convinced BG directed her comments at Caitlin Clark. Others thought she said “f**king whack call” and aimed her frustrations at the referees.
Fans react to Natalie Esquire blasting another reporter following his Brittney Griner exchange
The back-and-forth between Brittney Griner and Dan Zaksheske happened before and after the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 89-56 on Sunday. Natalie Esquire finally commented after the reporter posted the second interview with Griner. Fans promptly reacted to Esquire’s no-holds-barred comment.
One fan said:
Another fan added:
One more fan continued:
Another fan commented:
Caitlin Clark has not said anything about the incident, but some fans have insisted that Griner has selective amnesia. Others thought the reporter went overboard with his questioning, particularly since she talked to Griner twice.
Atlanta has a 1-2 record against Indiana. The Dream will face Clark’s team for the last time in the regular season on July 11.