"Paige Bueckers is 100% not going there": Fans react after Caitlin Clark's new teammate reveals shocking reality about Dallas Wings

The Indiana Fever recently secured the signing of Natasha Howard in free agency and added a key veteran presence alongside superstar Caitlin Clark for the 2025 WNBA season. Howard’s departure from the Dallas Wings after a two-season stint came with unexpected revelations.

In a candid article for SLAM, the three-time WNBA champion openly shared her thoughts on the state of the Dallas-based franchise, shedding light on some eye-opening details.

"My time spent in Dallas was cool. It was something different for me because I’m so used to playing in arenas, so coming to Dallas was completely different," Howard wrote.

"Don’t get me wrong, people got to start where they do, but playing in a college arena, not even having your own locker room, was completely different. My first season was fine and I am grateful for everything in Dallas," she added.

WNBA fans quickly reacted to the two-time All-Star's revelations, with some even drawing Paige Bueckers into the discussion. The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and are widely expected to select the UConn superstar, provided she declares for the draft.

"Yeah Paige is 100% not going there," a fan commented.

"Yeah ngl I understand if Paige doesn’t want to go to Dallas especially if they don’t get a good deal back for satou," commented another fan.

"Paige will feel at home playing in something comfortable for a 6th straight year. Good for her," a fan wrote.

"Then Paige stans start crying when it gets reported she might not wanna go there lmao, Dallas sounds like a nightmare," wrote another fan.

"Wtf Dallas players don't even have their own locker room??"a fan said.

"They don't have a locker room? Aren't they one of the teams with the most money?" said another fan.

Natasha Howard likely to take NaLyssa Smith's place

Shortly after signing Natasha Howard, the Indiana Fever made a major move by trading NaLyssa Smith to the Dallas Wings in a blockbuster three-team deal. Smith, who started at power forward alongside Caitlin Clark last season, will now continue her career in Dallas.

With Smith's departure, Howard is expected to step into the starting power forward role for the Fever next season. The move represents an upgrade for Indiana as the former Defensive Player of the Year brings invaluable championship experience and a well-rounded skill set to the team.

Last season, Howard appeared in 27 regular season games, averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 45.6% from the field, including 20.0% from beyond the arc.

