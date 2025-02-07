"Paige Bueckers ain't no Caitlin Clark": Fever star fans waste no time reviving rivalry amid big game struggles 

When it comes to future rivals for Caitlin Clark in the WNBA, Paige Bueckers is typically one of the first names mentioned. Following a lackluster showing from the potential No. 1 pick, fans chimed in with their thoughts regarding the two future stars.

On Thursday night, No. 5 ranked UConn faced off against No. 19 ranked Tennessee. Things would end up going down to the wire, with the Volunteers barely walking out with a win. They handed the Huskies just their third loss of the season by a final score of 80-76.

Bueckers did a little bit of everything for UConn in this matchup, posting a stat line of 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists. It was a rough night shooting-wise for the star guard, going 5-for-16 from the field and 2-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Following her performance against Tennessee, Caitlin Clark fans sounded off online that two shouldn't be debated about:

Indiana Fever fans also chimed in on how UConn coach Geno Auriemma talks about Bueckers. They feel it is drastically different to how Clark was discussed at Iowa.

"CC would tell you she likes being yelled at and challenged. Not all kids like that and respond to it different - that’s probably Paige." One fan said.

"Sad for Paige especially when you hear Coach Bluder talk about Caitlin. CC was loved and nurtured and trusted to make decisions on the court." Another fan said.

"Paige Bueckers isn’t what the WNBA Freedom Fighters and The Slows want her to be. Paige is just a good player. That’s where it starts and that’s where it ends." Said one fan.

Paige Bueckers has long been a fan of Caitlin Clark

While fans and analysts might constantly compare Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, the two have a lot of respect for one another. As the UConn star prepares to make her jump to the pros, she praised the 2024 No. 1 pick for what she's done for the sport.

During her transcendent run at Iowa and history rookie year in the WNBA, Clark has brought countless fans to women's basketball. While speaking about the Fever guard back in November, Bueckers had nothing but praise for her.

"Caitlin brought so much new attention to the rise in women's college basketball and the WNBA and women's sports in general" Bueckers said.

“I feel like the weight of the world is on her shoulders. And she just has this heavy burden to carry and she does it with grace and humility.”

Seeing that she'll likely be the top pick in this year's draft, Bueckers is not going to escape debates and comparisons to Caitlin Clark. Despite this, there seems to be a great deal of respect between the future pillars of women's basketball.

