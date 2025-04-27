Paige Bueckers approves fan made moniker for her duo with Arike Ogunbowale on Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings are ready to usher in a new era under the leadership of 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. There's certainly much excitement regarding what the UConn product can do individually, the coaches and her fans also anticipate how well she'll gel with her new teammates.

Specifically, fans can't wait to see what she and her new backcourt mate, Arike Ogunbowale, can do. Some fans expecting great things from the duo have already given them a nickname, dubbing them "Parike."

Those who came up with this nickname got to hear what Bueckers thought of the nickname, as she shared them on Sunday during the first day of training camp.

"That's pretty cool," Bueckers said. "Arike has established herself as an amazing player. Just to be on the same team as her... is a great blessing."

Ogunbowale was also asked what she thought of the nickname. According to her, she finds it "cute."

Bueckers immediately gets the chance to share the backcourt and learn from one of the WNBA's most prolific scorers, Ogunbowale.

In six seasons in the league with Dallas, Ogunbowale has averaged 20.6 points. So far, her career-high is 22.8 points per game, which she put up in 2020. She followed it up with a slightly lower but still stellar 18.7 ppg in 2021. This is also the lowest she's averaged so far.

Aside from being a certified bucket-getter, Ogunbowale is also a defensive pest. She disrupts enemy offenses regularly with her ability to force turnovers, having averaged 1.5 steals in her career.

Last season, she had a career-high 2.1 spg. She's never dipped below one steal per game in a season, as her lowest is at 1.1, which she did in her rookie and third seasons.

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale pose double trouble for their opponents this season

The way an athlete performs in college is a firm indication of what to expect when they turn pro. Based on how Paige Bueckers played with the Huskies, she and Arike Ogunbowale could end up being an annoying backcourt to deal with.

Ogunbowale is already an established scorer and ball-hawk. Skillsets that Bueckers also showed throughout her college career. In her four years at UConn, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points and 2.1 steals.

When she and Ogunbowale are on the court together, they should become a threat to score on nearly every trip. Then, on the other end, they're always looking to force a turnover.

