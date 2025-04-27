Luka Doncic snubs Dallas star Paige Bueckers to pick Caitlin Clark as favorite WNBA player

In the most recent episode of Sundae Conversation, hosted by Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was asked to choose his favorite women's basketball player. The Slovenian superstar didn't take a moment, promptly choosing Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark as his favorite.

When grilled by Pressley about the number one pick in the WNBA draft this year, Paige Bueckers, Doncic cut a more reserved figure, choosing to withhold judgment before he has seen her excel at the WNBA level.

"She’s okay. I haven’t seen her play in the women's NBA" - Luka Doncic on Paige Bueckers

Pressley's lighthearted interview style, known to be quirky while asking questions that make the subject uncomfortable, gave few moments of comedy, with Doncic's funny bone shining through.

The choice to ask Doncic about Paige Bueckers was delivered considering his surprise separation with the Mavericks franchise only a couple of months before

