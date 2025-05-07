Paige Bueckers brushes off Caitlin Clark comparisons after WNBA draft spotlight: "Running my own race"

Even before Paige Bueckers entered the WNBA, she had to deal with comparisons to another phenomenal college star: Caitlin Clark. Now that Bueckers is set to face Clark again in the pro ranks, the buzz surrounding the two stars has only intensified.
For her part, Bueckers isn’t buying into the comparisons. In an interview with Wings beat reporter Joey Mistretta, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft opened up about being constantly measured against the reigning Rookie of the Year:
"Yeah, I think, running my own race, not running a race in comparison. Because in all honesty, I don't think me and Caitlin play at all alike," Bueckers said. "But I understand growing up in the same class, the same generation, both guards… I don't know, but I don't think we play alike."
Indeed, Bueckers and Clark were part of the much-celebrated recruiting class of 2020, which also included Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Hailey Van Lith.
Still, Bueckers was adamant that the comparisons between her and Clark don’t hold much significance. The Wings rookie even pinpointed the origin of all the buzz:
"Those comparisons are just media driven, narrative driven. And they're good for the game in terms of getting people to talk about it and it being a talking point. So I'm sure we both have gotten used to it," Bueckers pointed out.
The former UConn star added that she used to think about the comparisons, but has since decided to focus on "being present and embracing the people around me."
Paige Bueckers opens up on goals in Dallas: "Being a great teammate, being a great leader"
In the same interview, Bueckers shared her mission statement for her time with the Dallas Wings:
"Being a great teammate, being a great leader," she said. "Trying to bring as much happiness, positive energy, joy to a new place and set the new foundation of what we wanna look like in the future. That starts now, it starts in the present."
Already, Bueckers has begun to make her mark as a WNBA rookie. During the Wings' preseason debut against the Las Vegas Aces, Bueckers scored 10 points in 23 minutes of action.