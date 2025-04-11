Paige Bueckers' commercial with Unrivaled affiliate draws cryptic reactions from Breanna Stewart & Sydney Colson

Days after getting a dream end to her college career, Paige Bueckers is now starring in a new commercial. Unrivaled league's Ally Financial shared the new ad on their Instagram on Thursday.

The video features Bueckers, New York Liberty star and Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart, and Indiana Fever star Sydney Colson chatting with each other in emojis.

The message exchanges between the basketball stars were cryptic as they texted just with emojis. The caption of the post on Instagram was equally mysterious:

"New era loading… stay tuned for a big move. 🔗🆙4️⃣/1️⃣1️⃣."

Both Stewart and Colson quickly commented on the post.

"Speaking in code 🤐🔒," Colson wrote in the comment.

"Yall know I love to keep you guessing 💸," Stewart wrote.

Comments on the post

Breanna Stewart shares advice for Paige Bueckers ahead of WNBA Draft

The 2025 WNBA Draft is just a few days away. The league will welcome the new stars on the big stage on Monday, April 14, and perhaps Paige Bueckers will have the biggest smile on her face.

Bueckers has long been projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but now, she will enter as a newly crowned NCAA champion. UConn legend Breanna Stewart shared some advice for Bueckers ahead of the draft.

In a conversation with Ellen Hyslop and Steph Rotz on "The GIST of It" podcast released on Wednesday, Stewart said he hadn't yet talked to Bueckers after the title, but she would want her to enjoy her NCAA title while she can before the draft.

"I actually haven't chatted with Paige about the draft," she said. "I think because the turnaround is so quick from the national championship to the draft, like I want her to enjoy that. Like, be where your feet are, be present, enjoy you last run with UConn."

Stewart also said that she will eventually talk to Paige Bueckers and advise her and the other WNBA draftees the same thing.

"When I reach out to her, when I talk to her, I am gonna tell her to just enjoy it, like especially the draft day," Stewart said. "And this is for all draftees to be honest. You only get drafted once...so try to be like in that moment." [20:45]

Paige Bueckers is expected to head to the Dallas Wings, who have the first pick in the 2025 Draft.

