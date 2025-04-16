Paige Bueckers’ draft night overshadowed by Caitlin Clark as she trails Fever star's WNBA moment by over a million viewers

Paige Bueckers was the star of the night during the 2025 WNBA Draft. Thanks in large part to Bueckers' popularity, the telecast of the Draft did some of the most impressive numbers in the event's history.

As per sports writer Grant Afseth, Monday's telecast crossed the million mark in terms of viewership:

"The 2025 WNBA Draft, featuring Paige Bueckers being picked No. 1 by the Dallas Wings, was the second-most viewed ever. Viewership peaked at 1.46M," Afseth tweeted on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Though the 1.25 million average viewership is an impressive feat for Monday's proceedings, it comes in second to the most-watched WNBA Draft of all time. That would be the 2024 WNBA Draft, which featured Caitlin Clark being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever.

Aside from the former Iowa Hawkeyes standout, college stars like Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Kamilla Cardoso were featured in the first round. As a result of this star power, the 2024 WNBA Draft drew 2.45 million viewers and peaked at 3.09 million.

Still, there's no denying that excitement reached a fever pitch as Bueckers made her entry into the WNBA as this year's top pick. After getting drafted, the former UConn star expressed her own excitement to join the Dallas Wings:

Expand Tweet

"Just to feel loved, feel supported, it means everything," Bueckers said during a media availability. "I can't wait to play in that system, to play in that team, to embrace that new city."

Highly anticipated Paige Bueckers vs Caitlin Clark matchup moves to bigger venue

Of course, Bueckers has been eyed as the top overall draft pick for quite some time now. It's no surprise, then, that a potential clash between Bueckers and Clark has been moved to a bigger venue.

Back on Mar. 19, the American Airlines Center announced that it would be hosting the first regular season matchup between the Dallas Wings and Clark's Indiana Fever:

Expand Tweet

This means that all parties involved anticipate that the Wings vs. Fever matchup, which could feature the first meeting between Bueckers and Clark if both are healthy, is more appropriate for an arena with a capacity of 20,000 (as opposed to the Wings' home venue of College Park Center, which seats 7,000).

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More