Paige Bueckers' ex-teammate Nika Muhl can't keep quiet after Wings rookie's blistering display against Mercury: "Cmon now"

Paige Bueckers' former Huskies teammate, Nika Muhl, hyped up the Dallas Wings rookie after her stunning performance on Wednesday night. On Thursday, Muhl shared WNBA's reel on her Instagram story.

The reel featured a clip from the Wings-Mercury game, and in the clip, Bueckers shot the ball from deep and completed her first 30-piece in the league. Muhl expressed her thoughts on her former teammate in her post's caption.

"Cmon now," she wrote.

Nika Muhl shouts out Paige Bueckers on her IG story. (Credits: @nika.muhl/Instagram)

Paige Bueckers ended the night wth 35 points, six rebounds and four assists. However, despite her best efforts, the Wings failed to break their losing streak and suffered a 93-80 defeat against the Mercury.

With Wednesday night's loss, Dallas' losing streak grew to six games, and they are now the last-seeded team in the WNBA with a 1-10 record. While the number one pick from this year's draft is trying her best to lead her team to victory every week, her former teammate is sitting out in her sophomore season.

Before the start of the season, the Seattle Storm announced that Nika Muhl would miss the 2025 season due to an ACL tear suffered in October while playing for Besiktas. The Storm placed their sophomore guard on the suspended list, as players who get hurt playing in other leagues and are sidelined for more than six weeks are eligible for the list.

Paige Bueckers focused on improvement despite posting a career high

Paige Bueckers made a grand return to the WNBA after being sidelined for four games. She scored a career-high 35 points, but still, the night ended in defeat. In a postgame interview, the former Huskies star discussed areas in which she could improve.

"Just trying to work to win games," Bueckers said. "I felt a little winded, I am just coming back from a break, and I feel like I could have used my voice more, been more disruptive and crashed the glass more. So as I get my wind under me, I'll be better in those areas." (1:09)

Paige Bueckers suffered a concussion in the 97-92 loss against the Chicago Sky on May 29. She was placed under the concussion protocol and was cleared on Jun. 8. However, the No. 1 pick took an extra day and missed the game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday before returning on Wednesday.

