"Paige Bueckers fans are toxic": WNBA Twitter reacts as Arike Ogunbowale goes private over alleged hate comments from Wings rookie supporters

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale has hit a rough patch in recent weeks, drawing criticism from fans. Much of the backlash has come from supporters of Paige Bueckers, sparking concern across the WNBA community, with many speaking out against the wave of hate.

Returning to the starting five after a three-game hiatus on Sunday, Ogunbowale recorded a season low of two points. This saw many fans attack the guard online, resulting in her going private on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan highlighted this on Monday, condemning Paige Bueckers fans for their "immense abuse."

"Yet another Black woman, who happens to be an established elite player in our league, has been forced into hiding due to immense abuse from the fans of her white rookie Anyone who follows W Twitter without bias saw this coming a mile away," the fan wrote.

Many reacted to this tweet in support of Ogunbowale, as one fan labelled Bueckers' fans toxic.

"Paige Beuckers fans are so toxic. Imagine them chasing Queen Arike (a black queen by the way) into hiding. Gosh, I hate the WNBA fans," he remarked.

"Cook. And Martin luther paige hasn't said anything yet," another added.

"Paige needs to speak up, her fans are too vile," commented a third.

Although many showed their support for Ogunbowale, others believed the hate she received was due to her performances.

"Lmao f*ck off. If she didn’t suck so bad she wouldn’t be catching heat," a fan remarked.

"Tell her f*cking do better ! Shit my pitcher for the Astros got death threats his first game back this year. It just be like that , gotta DO BETTER !" claimed another.

Arike Ogunbowale hits career-low in tough outing against the Indiana Fever

After being ruled out for three games with a thumb injury, Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale returned to the lineup against the Fever on Sunday. However, in her first game back, the former All-Star couldn't hit the ground running as she recorded zero field goals for the first time in her career.

On the court for 28 minutes, Ogunbowale recorded two points against the Fever, both of which came from the free throw line. Shooting 0-12 from the field, this figure was the worst she has conjured in 209 starts, reaching a career-low in a tough outing.

Despite her recent struggles, the guard has performed above average, recording 16.0 ppg and 3.9 apg.

