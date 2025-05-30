  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Paige Bueckers is so frustrated": Fans erupt over Angel Reese's courtside interaction with Wings rookie as Sky's winless streak ends

"Paige Bueckers is so frustrated": Fans erupt over Angel Reese's courtside interaction with Wings rookie as Sky's winless streak ends

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 30, 2025 12:37 GMT
WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
"Paige Bueckers is so frustrated": Fans erupt over Angel Reese's courtside interaction with Wings rookie as Sky's winless streak ends. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers went head-to-head for the first time in their careers during the Chicago Sky’s thrilling 97–92 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The highly anticipated showdown between the two rising WNBA stars lived up to expectations, with a tightly contested game that went down to the wire before the Sky pulled away late.

Ad

The matchup generated plenty of buzz, with cameras closely tracking both players throughout the game. One heartwarming moment between Reese and Bueckers stole the spotlight. A lighthearted exchange caught on video showed the two sharing a laugh on the court.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The clip quickly went viral, sparking a wave of fan reactions online as WNBA supporters flooded social media with unfiltered and excited responses to the wholesome interaction.

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Another user replied:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Another fan wrote:

Ad

Angel Reese disappoints but Paige Bueckers excels

When it comes to individual performances, it’s fair to say that Paige Bueckers outshined Angel Reese in their highly anticipated first matchup. Reese struggled to find her offensive rhythm for most of the game, with her shots failing to fall. She managed to gain some momentum in the fourth quarter, hitting two crucial buckets, but overall, it was a quiet night for the star forward.

Ad

Reese finished with six points, nine rebounds and five assists, shooting 2 of 6 from the field. She didn’t attempt a 3-pointer and went just 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

In contrast, Bueckers delivered an impressive all-around performance that showcased her versatility. While she’s known for her scoring, Bueckers also made her presence felt on the defensive end with tenacious effort and smart plays.

She wrapped up the night with 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 2 of 2 from the line. Bueckers also added five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks, finishing with a team-high +7 plus/minus and leaving a strong impression on both ends of the floor.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications