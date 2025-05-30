"Paige Bueckers is so frustrated": Fans erupt over Angel Reese's courtside interaction with Wings rookie as Sky's winless streak ends

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers went head-to-head for the first time in their careers during the Chicago Sky’s thrilling 97–92 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The highly anticipated showdown between the two rising WNBA stars lived up to expectations, with a tightly contested game that went down to the wire before the Sky pulled away late.

The matchup generated plenty of buzz, with cameras closely tracking both players throughout the game. One heartwarming moment between Reese and Bueckers stole the spotlight. A lighthearted exchange caught on video showed the two sharing a laugh on the court.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking a wave of fan reactions online as WNBA supporters flooded social media with unfiltered and excited responses to the wholesome interaction.

A fan said:

yapyap @ForGoodAri Paige is so frustrated, and I don't blame her 😭

Another fan said:

Whatever Whatever @Dimplez843_ Yea dang she look like she said I don’t want no hug right now Angel.

A fan commented:

Alex Del Mar @photogrim Funny how they love and respect one another 🤗

Another user replied:

Ju Manson @Lifwem14 How is that funny ? Angel Reese doesn’t have a issue with Paige they literally never played on the court with each other at all until yesterday

A fan wrote:

Brian Briggs @BriggsSpeed Don’t let RG3 see this. 😂😂😂

Another fan wrote:

Jim @Booker494949 Reese is a nobody. Congrats on seeing Paige play though

Angel Reese disappoints but Paige Bueckers excels

When it comes to individual performances, it’s fair to say that Paige Bueckers outshined Angel Reese in their highly anticipated first matchup. Reese struggled to find her offensive rhythm for most of the game, with her shots failing to fall. She managed to gain some momentum in the fourth quarter, hitting two crucial buckets, but overall, it was a quiet night for the star forward.

Reese finished with six points, nine rebounds and five assists, shooting 2 of 6 from the field. She didn’t attempt a 3-pointer and went just 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

In contrast, Bueckers delivered an impressive all-around performance that showcased her versatility. While she’s known for her scoring, Bueckers also made her presence felt on the defensive end with tenacious effort and smart plays.

She wrapped up the night with 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 2 of 2 from the line. Bueckers also added five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks, finishing with a team-high +7 plus/minus and leaving a strong impression on both ends of the floor.

