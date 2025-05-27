"Angel Reese can't draw a crowd alone": Fans react as Caitlin Clark’s injury causes Sky-Fever game ticket prices to drop by 70%

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been two of the biggest draws in the WNBA this season, and this was proven during the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky season opener, which became the highest-rated WNBA game of all time.

However, the WNBA has already felt the effects of the absence of Clark after the announcement that the reigning Rookie of the Year will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain.

Tickets for the next Fever vs. Sky game have reportedly plummeted.

"The get-in price for Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky vs. Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever game on June 7 was $86 just 48 hours ago… now it’s down to $25 after Clark’s injury announcement," NBA Central tweeted on Tuesday.

Fans have reacted to the news, with some supporting the idea that Clark is the main draw to the WNBA rivalry.

VegasCheesehead @@Shady_Justin Reese can’t draw a crowd alone

Heat Culture @@HeatCulture13 She’s the face of that league

Coby’s Gambling Corner @@CobyValentine24 I thought Angel Reese said people go to see her not just Caitlin Clark....

Several fans were confused by the significant prize drop, noting that Reese is still a popular player.

1nation @@pickem_sports angel reese still playing though so why the price went down

Victor Marioux @@VictorMarioux It dropped after Sky loss the last game but yeah.....winless team.....that'll eventually win 1.

NBA Hoops Online @@NBABoards Guess Angel Reese just doesnt bring the same attention as Caitlin Clark

The Sky are facing a tough start to the season as they remain one of the winless teams in the league along with with the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun.

Reese has struggled to lead the team to victory but has maintained her ability to clean up the boards, as she leads the league in rebounds. Chicago is a young team that is still figuring it out with a first-year coach in Tyler Marsh.

Angel Reese takes time to interact with fans amid Chicago Sky struggles

The tough start for the Chicago Sky has been hard for Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and the rest of the team, but Reese has stayed true to form by putting her fans first.

During the warmup before the Sky's game against LA Sparks game last weekend, Reese took a moment to acknowledge a young basketball fan and sign a cereal box for her. The moment was captured on video and posted on Superfan Vivian's TikTok.

Reese has consistently been seen interacting with fans. She told reporters following the loss to the Sparks on Sunday that amid all the noise and early season struggles, the Sky fans still have their back.

"Being able to feel the love everywhere we go is always great," Reese said. "It helps us keep our intensity up and we feed off that energy.

The Sky return to the court Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury before a two-game matchup against the Dallas Wings.

