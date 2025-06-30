  • home icon
  Paige Bueckers gives first reaction to becoming only rookie starter in 2025 WNBA All-Star: "Wow"

Paige Bueckers gives first reaction to becoming only rookie starter in 2025 WNBA All-Star: "Wow"

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 30, 2025 22:47 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers gives first reaction to becoming only rookie starter in 2025 WNBA All-Star (Image source: Getty)

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was visibly ecstatic as she was named the only rookie starter in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

On Monday, the team tweeted a clip of Bueckers' phone call with Wings executive vice president and general manager Curt Miller.

"Paige, I'm happy to report and congratulations that not only have you been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star team, you have been named a starter, in your rookie season, for the WNBA All-Star Game."

A smiling Bueckers responded:

"Wow. Thanks, Curt. I appreciate it. Thank you."
The WNBA announced Sunday that Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, being the top vote-getters, will be the captains. On Monday, the league revealed the remaining eight starters.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
