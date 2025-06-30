Paige Bueckers gives first reaction to becoming only rookie starter in 2025 WNBA All-Star: "Wow"

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was visibly ecstatic as she was named the only rookie starter in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

On Monday, the team tweeted a clip of Bueckers' phone call with Wings executive vice president and general manager Curt Miller.

"Paige, I'm happy to report and congratulations that not only have you been named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star team, you have been named a starter, in your rookie season, for the WNBA All-Star Game."

A smiling Bueckers responded:

"Wow. Thanks, Curt. I appreciate it. Thank you."

The WNBA announced Sunday that Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, being the top vote-getters, will be the captains. On Monday, the league revealed the remaining eight starters.

This is a developing story.

