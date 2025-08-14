Paige Bueckers hilariously annoyed as Azzi Fudd claims she can get "under people's skin"

Paige Bueckers sat down with her close friend and former teammate Azzi Fudd for a chat on Instagram's Close Friends Only show which premiered on Thursday. The two best friends spent three years together in college playing for the University of Connecticut under Geno Auriemma.

Ad

In Bueckers' rookie WNBA season, the duo have remained close and often been pictured together after Dallas Wings games. In a segment on Close Friends Only, the duo explained how they first met and came to admire one another.

Ad

Trending

Azzi Fudd's witty reply to one of Paige Bueckers' inquiries about her eyewear left her mildly annoyed but smiling.

"What is the thing that you admire about me the most?" - Paige Bueckers (From 07:15)

"What is wrong with you?," said Fudd. "Uhh, I think you're really annoying, I think you're really good at getting under people's skin. Sometimes your mascara doesn't look as good."

Ad

When Bueckers humorously asked her to name another admirable quality, Fudd gave a more candid answer and complimented her for her selflessness and loving nature.

"You're super giving," Fudd said "I like how you always make sure to put others, first. Sometimes, you can put yourself first, but I love how you take care of people around you and are super loyal to them."

Ad

Paige Bueckers' former teammate's mother remembers special memories

Paige Bueckers was blessed to play with a lot of elite talent during her time in UConn. Among her championship winning teammates was Sarah Strong, who has taken on a bigger role for the Huskies since Bueckers went pro.

Strong's mother, Allison Feaster took to Instagram on Wednesday to remember UConn's epic triumph against the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, last season.

Ad

Feaster, a former WNBA star and former director of player development for the Boston Celtics, posted a picture of her daughter dapping up Bueckers, captioned "Lord have mercy, too soon admin." She also added a headshot of LeBron James, referencing 'Crying LeBron' meme, showing that she still felt emotional about UConn's roller coaster triumph.

Allison Feaster remembers Paige Bueckers' time with UConn

USC posed a significant roadblock to Bueckers in the Elite Eight matchup, slowing down the best player on the court early on but eventually fell away 76-64. Bueckers led the Huskies with 31 points as Strong recorded 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Azzi Fudd also left her mark, hitting clutch three-pointers to lift UConn to the Final Four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amlan Sanyal Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.



Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.



Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.



When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts. Know More