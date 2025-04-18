Paige Bueckers jersey at Dallas gym before her arrival gets fans buzzing

On Monday night, Paige Bueckers was the latest high-touted prospect to enter the WNBA. Just days after being drafted No. 1 overall, fans are buzzing at her jersey starting to pop up in everyday life.

Similar to Caitlin Clark last year, Bueckers built up a widespread fan base during her time in college. She was one of women's college basketball's top players for years and capped things off by winning a national title in her final season. Now, she enters the WNBA with expectations of being an impactful player from day one.

As a highly skilled guard who can do everything on the floor, Paige Bueckers has the potential to be a superstar in the WNBA for years to come. Knowing this, fans are pulling out all the stops early for the latest No. 1 pick.

Fans get hype of social media after gym patron is spotted in Paige Bueckers jersey

Over the past few years, the WNBA has seen a steady growth in popularity. A new generation of young stars has helped grow the fanbase, and Paige Bueckers is already doing her part.

Less than a week after being drafted, a person was already spotted working out in the gym in a Buckers Dallas Wings jersey. This attire had WNBA bursting with excitement over the latest No. 1 pick.

Other fans gushed about needing to join this patron and get their hands on a Paige Bueckers jersey.

"I need one asap." One fan said.

"Yeah I need one," another fan said.

"absolutely LOVE TO SEE IT," said one fan.

For the second year in a row, the No. 1 pick is entering the WNBA with a massive amount of buzz around her. This is great for the league but does come with expectations to perform well. Clark stepped in a big way for the Indiana Fever, and people are anxious to see if Bueckers can do the same for the Wings.

One thing Bueckers will have going for her is the Wings will have talent around her from day one. She'll be sharing the backcourt with Arike Ogunbowale, and Dallas went out and acquired DiJonai Carrington after a career year with the Connecticut Sun. With a star-level prospect like Bueckers leading the charge, the Wings have the pieces in place to climb the standings in 2025.

In the meantime, Bueckers will use the next few weeks to prepare herself for the pros. Not far removed from her last game at UConn, she'll debut in the WNBA in about a month.

