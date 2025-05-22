Paige Bueckers' newest teammate makes her feelings clear about settling in with Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers' newest teammate, Luisa Geiselsoder, expressed her feelings on settling in with the Wings and starting her WNBA journey after waiting five years. The Dallas Wings had drafted the German international in the 2020 draft, but she was playing overseas for the past five years to develop her game.

The Dallas-based franchise decided to call her to the States after she had a championship-winning season with the Basket Landes in the French Women's basketball league.

On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers' newest teammate spoke with DallasHoopsJournal.com and expressed her thoughts on starting her rookie season.

"It’s fun. It’s really fun,” Geiselsöder said. “The girls really welcomed me openly and warmly. It’s new ... a little overwhelming in the beginning ... but all in all, I feel really comfortable with the girls and the whole organization. It’s amazing."

The Dallas Wings have had a bad start to their new season as they have lost the first three games they have played on their schedule. They are lagging behind many teams when it comes to roster depth, and bringing in Geiselsoder might be the push they need to get on the winning side.

Paige Bueckers has had a good individual start to her rookie season. She is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. She would be a great figure to guide the German international as she settles into her new role.

Paige Bueckers' newest teammate reveals thoughts on adapting to the WNBA

Paige Bueckers' newest teammate, Luisa Geiselsoder, will be starting her journey in the W soon, but before that, she needs to adjust to the changes between WNBA basketball and European basketball.

Geiselsoder played in Europe for the better part of her career and is accustomed to the FIBA version of basketball, which is a little different than the NBA and its sister league.

During her conversation with the Dallas Hoops Journal, the German international expressed her thoughts on the adaptation that awaits her.

"The first thing is the defensive three seconds,” Geiselsoder said. “And then everything is just faster. There’s more interaction. In Europe, we have more set plays ... you really have your way to go. Here, it’s freer basketball. You can actually show your style and play more."

She revealed that Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers have been there for her in addition to the rest of the Wings squad. Geiselsoder had an impressive performance in her latest stint with Basket Landes, where she averaged 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

She has the potential to be a great addition to the Wings squad, but first, she needs to adapt and build out synergy with the rest of the squad.

