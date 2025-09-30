Paige Bueckers’ personal text message gives away her true feelings for Geno Auriemma

After five years, Paige Bueckers and her UConn coach, Geno Auriemma, share an unbreakable bond. While Auriemma didn't shy away from giving tough love to his former star player when she played in a UConn jersey, they also shared a very close relationship.

On Monday, Auriemma had a hilarious interaction with the reporters, revealing a text from Bueckers. The Huskies coach said that he received a text message from his former player, admitting that she missed him. However, he hilariously said that he didn't think it was meant for him.

"She texted me. I could show it to you. It says I miss you," Auriemma said. "I'm not sure it was meant for me. But I'm going that it was meant for me. Accidentally, it was a butt text. It kind of made me roll my eyes and go, 'We kind of miss you more.'"

Auriemma, revealing his text message has a background story. After the NCAA title win, as both the coach and his star player teared up after the final moment, Auriemma had hilariously made a big claim

"Today was the first one, I think, in five years that all the emotions that have been building inside of me came out," Auriemma added. "And they came out in her... In five years that she's been at Connecticut, I've never seen her cry. And she might deny it, but she cried because she is going to miss me."

Paige Bueckers' last game with the UConn Huskies was the best ending anyone could have ever expected. The five years of hard work had finally paid off, and Bueckers was set to enter the WNBA draft as an NCAA champion.

Geno Auriemma reveals the "delusional" side of Paige Bueckers

After five years, Geno Auriemma finally revealed a side of Paige Bueckers that very few people know. The Huskies coach appeared on Azzi Fudd's "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast last week.

While addressing Bueckers being "cocky," Auriemma hilariously revealed that Bueckers had a delusional side.

"There’s a delusional side of Paige that I love," Auriemma said. "She has to know better, but she comes across as, 'I have never missed a shot; if I do miss, it's because something happened. I have never fouled anybody in my life; the refs are always wrong.'

With just over a minute remaining in the NCAA title game, Auriemma took out his starters. As soon as Paige Bueckers came out of the game, she hugged her coach and started crying in his arms, a wholesome moment that was a testament to their long relationship.

After the game, Auriemma was asked what he told Bueckers during that long hug. "I love you," he revealed. That was all he told his star player. Perhaps Auriemma didn't have a better words to appreciate their relationship.

