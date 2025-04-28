Paige Bueckers reveals her focused and fearless goals at Wings camp opener: "Earn everybody’s respect"

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers shared her early goals as she practiced and spent time with her teammates during the start of the training camp on Sunday.

During a session with the media, a reporter asked the 23-year-old guard what she focused on during the first day of the camp. The Wings Bulletin's Landon Thomas shared Bueckers' comments on X.

"I'm going to a new environment," Bueckers said. "You want to build the trust, you want to build the respect that people coming in and respect you. Respect your voice, respect you as a teammate, as a leader. That’s what I’m trying to do, come in and earn everybody’s respect.

"The passion, the heart, our communication and building that chemistry on and off the court. Just connecting with everybody. So, I think those are the first things we focus on."

While all eyes are on 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, the Wings training camp roster boasted four other rookies: Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly, Madison Scott and Aaronette Vonleh.

Dallas also added veterans with proven WNBA experience in the offseason, headlined by 2024 Most Improved Player and All-Defensive first-team member DiJonai Carrington. The team also acquired 2022 No. 2 pick NaLyssa Smith, guard Tyasha Harris and one-time WNBA champion Myisha Hines-Allen.

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale comment on fan-made nickname

Dallas Wings fans have dubbed the star duo of Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale as "Parike." The pairing shared their thoughts about the moniker during Day 1 of the Wings training camp on Sunday.

"That's pretty cool," Bueckers said. "Obviously, Arike has established herself as an amazing player. Just to be on the same team as her and share a court with her is a great blessing."

"It's cute." Ogunbowale said.

WNBA writer Dorothy Gentry shared Bueckers and Ogunbowale's comments on X.

Ogunbowale will be in her seventh WNBA season. She has been named to an All-WNBA team thrice and has four All-Star nods. The 28-year-old guard was the league's leading scorer in 2020.

After a 9-31 season, the Wings hope Ogunbowale and Bueckers can lead the franchise from being bottom-dwellers to a playoff contender in 2025. They will open their season against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

