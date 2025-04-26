"That is Paige Bueckers' problem now": Fever fans celebrate split between $226,668 forward and Caitlin Clark's team

Three weeks before the start of the 2025 WNBA season, fans are already defending their teams on social media. One fan mentioned Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith leaving Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, prompting several responses.

The fan said the 6-foot-4 forward will be Paige Bueckers' "problem" at Dallas. Smith is on the final season of her three-year, $226,668 contract she signed with Indiana in 2022, per Spotrac.

"Don't talk to me about no Na'Lyssa Smith bro I'm serious. That is Paige Bueckers' problem now," a fan tweeted.

The tweet prompted several reactions from fans, with a couple agreeing with the tweet:

"Paige realizing Nalyssa can't catch an entry pass," another fan posted.

"Hopefully she can turn into Randy Moss when Paige throws an entry pass. Imma be so stressed this yr and I’m not even a Wings fan," one fan wrote.

Another fan delivered a bold take, saying that Smith will have an "actual" point guard next season. Clark was the Fever's primary ballhandler last season.

"NaLyssa just needs to play with an actual point guard and she finally gets to this season," a fan tweeted.

Several fans replied to the tweet:

"You mean an actual PG other than the one who set the WNBA single season and single game records for assists last season? Are you aware what an assist is? Excited for you to learn that playing in Dallas won't magically improve Lyss's stamina, effort, FT% or defense," a fan said.

"You Wings fans are going to turn on NaLyssa so fast. I give it a month." another fan commented.

"So, she still gonna go 2-10 with 5pts and 3 rebounds. And prob need to check the backboard for cracks in the glass after the game," one fan posted.

The Fever drafted Smith as the second pick in 2022. She spent three seasons at Indiana before being traded to Dallas on Feb. 2. Smith will earn $91,981 next season and will be a restricted free agent in 2026.

Among the criticisms of Smith is her free-throw shooting. She is just a career 62.0% shooter but averaged a career-low 56.7% in 2024. She started 37 of the 40 Fever games last season but has a drop in her production. She put up career lows in points, rebounds, assists and 3-point shooting percentage.

Can Paige Bueckers, NaLyssa Smith and others help Dallas?

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale has several new teammates in the upcoming season. Most notably, Paige Bueckers is on board, but Curt Miller, the Wings executive vice president and general manager, made other moves to acquire key players.

Aside from NaLyssa Smith, Dallas also acquired the services of 2024 Most Improved Player and defensive ace DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen.

While the offseason moves may seem modest for the Wings, they built around the promising duo of Paige Bueckers and Ogunbowale, a four-time WNBA All-Star. They will lead the way in improving their nine-win 2024 season.

