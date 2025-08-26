"Paige Bueckers cannot sell out a 7,000-seat arena": Christine Brennan highlights gap between Caitlin Clark and Wings rookie

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 26, 2025 03:22 GMT
Christine Brennan, a USA Today sports columnist, started to work on a book about Caitlin Clark last year. Early in July, “On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports” came out. A fan called out Brennan for not putting the same limelight on rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.

Steve Marchand, a former mayor of Portsmouth in New Hampshire, defended Brennan. He said that the sports writer wrote about the Indiana Fever guard because “people want to talk about Clark.”

Christine Brennan doubled down on that response:

“We know CC [Clark] draws record crowds in Indy (17K+) and games are moved to big arenas only for her in 2024 and 2025.
“Paige Bueckers cannot sell out a 7,000-seat arena in Dallas.
Four teams changed venues last year to accommodate the fans’ demand to watch Caitlin Clark. This year, two more teams were added to the list, including Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings. From the College Park Center, the Wings hosted the Fever in late June at the American Airlines Center, where 20,409 fans trooped to the arena.

According to Across the Timeline, the Wings average 7,401 fans for every home game. By moving the game to the Dallas Mavericks’ home floor, Clark helped the Wings to their most-watched home game of the season.

The average attendance for every Fever game, at home and on the road, is 16,438.49, the best in the WNBA by a wide margin. Paige Bueckers and Co. average 9,340.63, 11th in the league.

The numbers back Christine Brennan’s reason for writing a book about Clark while foregoing the same project for Bueckers.

Caitlin Clark beat Paige Bueckers in their only encounter this season

Caitlin Clark’s muscle injuries have limited her to just 13 games this season. Clark was unavailable in late June when the Fever visited American Airlines Center in front of 20,409 fans. Still, visitors beat the hosts 94-86 despite Paige Bueckers’ 27 points and six assists.

Roughly two weeks later, the fans finally saw the first Clark-Bueckers clash in the WNBA. The Fever point guard contributed 14 points, 13 assists, five steals and three rebounds to help her team to a dominating 102-83 win. Bueckers ended the night with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

After meeting four times this season, the next Clark-Bueckers showdown will not happen again until 2026.

