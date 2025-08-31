Paige Bueckers sends love as Azzi Fudd’s brother pours his soul out in heartfelt tribute to girlfriend Tallulah Belle

Paige Bueckers showed love to Azzi Fudd’s brother, Jose, after he shared a heartfelt message on social media. Fudd shared pictures of himself and his girlfriend, Tallulah Belle, on Instagram on Saturday.In the caption, he wrote a tribute to Belle. Bueckers showed her support for the couple, leaving a message in the post’s comment section. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaige Bueckers’ comment on Instagram.Bueckers has been in a relationship with Azzi Fudd since her time at the University of Connecticut. Fans speculate about the duration of their relationship, but the exact timeline is unclear. Bueckers and Fudd went public in June.The pair faced similar struggles in college, encountering significant setbacks due to injuries. Paige Bueckers tore her ACL ahead of her junior year, while Fudd was limited to 42 games for UConn during her first three seasons.Despite their tumultuous journey in college, Bueckers and Fudd led the Huskies to the national championship last season. Shortly after, she advanced to the WNBA after the Dallas Wings drafted her with the No. 1 pick. Azzi Fudd is set to return to college for another season and is expected to be a part of the 2026 draft class. She made 34 appearances for the Huskies last season, averaging 13.6 points, shooting an efficient 47.3%, including 43.6% from 3-point range. Azzi Fudd says she and Paige Bueckers ‘clicked’ almost instantlyPaige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd appeared on the August 14 episode of Instagram’s “Close Friends Only” podcast. During the conversation, Fudd recalled when she and Bueckers first knew that they would be close.“Almost immediately. I remember the plane ride home to Minnesota and talking to you and really liking you,” Fudd said to Bueckers.Bueckers didn't completely agree with Fudd's account of their meeting, citing differences in their chemistry on and off the court.&quot;We had this on-court chemistry, but you didn’t remember me off the court,” Bueckers said.Bueckers and Fudd first met while playing together for USA Basketball’s U16 team in 2017. They later teamed up on the Connecticut Huskies, spending significant time playing next to each other. With Fudd expected to be in the WNBA next season, fans might finally get to witness the pair compete against each other.