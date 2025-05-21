Paige Bueckers shouts out former teammate's dad who alerted the world about her talents with viral tweet, 12 years ago

Paige Bueckers is one of the WNBA's bright young stars and has fans excited to see what she can do now that she is finally playing with the pros. Injuries in college delayed her arrival to the WNBA, but the No. 1 overall pick is here now and is already wowing fans. She doesn't forget where she came from, though, shouting out one of the first people to recognize her talent.

Ad

Paige Bueckers grew up in Minnesota, playing in AAU tournaments and at her school growing up. She played with Gary Knox's children and Knox recognized that Bueckers had something that not a lot of other players had at her age. He went as far as to put the world on notice back in 2013, posting on his social media that Bueckers was a future star, even when she was in sixth grade.

Ad

Trending

"Remember the name: Paige Bueckers," Knox said. "6th grade, think Diana Taurasi. Best 6th grade G I've ever seen. St. Louis Park."

Bueckers ran into Knox after a Dallas Wings practice on Monday after she put up 19 points in just her second WNBA game. She had nothing but nice things to say about Knox and her childhood in Minnesota, crediting her home as a reason why she became the star she did.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Me and g-prep go way back, I played with his daughter, I played with and against his son all the time," Bueckers said. "being a part of minnesota means everything, super proud to be from this state.. the belief and the support that I felt from this state.. it’s meant everything to me.”

Ad

Bueckers has certainly made her home state proud with her basketball career, and fans all over the country are seeing why she was such a highly-touted prospect, even as a child. She is coming off a national championship and is trying to lead a turnaround for the Dallas Wings.

Paige Bueckers and Jalen Suggs share a Minnesota connection

Growing up in Minnesota means that there isn't much of a choice for sports, especially when things get cold. However, Paige Bueckers isn't the only child who developed into a basketball prodigy at a young age. She and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs played with and against one another throughout their youth, forming a tight bond throughout their childhood.

Ad

Both players remained close and became stars in the college basketball world. Suggs his one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history during his sole collegiate season while Bueckers put together one of the best statistical careers that UConn women's basketball has ever seen. Even as they have transitioned into the professional leagues, both have continued to support one another.

Paige Bueckers faces a lot of pressure to be good right away with the Wings. Luckily for her, Suggs has already gone through that and can help her deal with the high expectations put on her. While she was a top talent, Bueckers has said that it is the connections and friendships she's made throughout her basketball career that make her as good as she is today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.