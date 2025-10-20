  • home icon
Paige Bueckers shows love to $136,000,000 Dallas Cowboys superstar with heartfelt one-word shoutout

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:00 GMT
Paige Bueckers shows love to $136,000,000 Dallas Cowboys superstar with heartfelt one-word shoutout. (Photo: IMAGN)
Paige Bueckers shows love to $136,000,000 Dallas Cowboys superstar with heartfelt one-word shoutout. (Photo: IMAGN)

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was at AT&T Stadium on Sunday to watch the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders. Bueckers gave a shoutout to Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on social media during a game. She also shared a moment with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels before the game.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Bueckers shared an image of a football as she sits in the stands for the game. She gave a shoutout to Lamb, who returned from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3. He has not played a game in a month, but he looked fantastic in the Cowboys' 44-22 win.

Lamb, who signed a $136 million extension last year, had five receptions for 110 yards, which included one touchdown. It was the Cowboys' third win of the season, while the Commanders dropped to 3-4.

"Shoutout @cee2x," Bueckers wrote.
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings shared these on their IG stories. (Photos: @paigebueckers and @dallaswings on IG)
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings shared these on their IG stories. (Photos: @paigebueckers and @dallaswings on IG)

Paige Bueckers arrived in Dallas earlier this year after getting drafted first by the Wings out of UConn. Bueckers had a fantastic rookie season for the Wings as a player, but the team didn't win a lot of games. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Bueckers won the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA Second Team. However, the Wings finished with a 10-34 record, which was the worst in the league. If they get a top pick in next year's draft, the Wings have a chance to put together Bueckers with girlfriend Azzi Fudd, who is among the top three prospects of the class.

Paige Bueckers exchanges jerseys with Jayden Daniels

While Paige Bueckers was at the stadium to support the Dallas Cowboys, she met with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels backstage. Bueckers and Daniels exchanged jerseys, which was pretty special because they both were the No. 5.

Daniels won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season after leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record. He was even better in the playoffs, carrying the franchise to their first NFC championship game since 1991, when they won the Super Bowl.

However, the Commanders failed to beat the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels' second season is also different after suffering a minor injury in Week 2, which kept him out for Weeks 3 and 4. He also exited Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury.

