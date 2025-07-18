Paige Bueckers soaks up the WNBA experience as she pinpoints things that surprised her

Paige Bueckers' dream of playing in the WNBA became true when the Dallas Wings drafted her as the first pick in the 2025 draft. Since then, the Wings rookie has become a starter for her first W team and has gone on to break a few rookie-level records.She is the frontrunner in the Rookie of the Year race and is expected to win the award this year ahead of other talented rookies like Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. On Friday, the Wings rookie appeared as a guest on the &quot;Good Morning America&quot; show.On the show, she talked about the things that surprised her in her transition from college basketball to the professional world.&quot;Everybody talks about physicality, the pace of the game, the schedule, the travel, but overall... I am just so thankful to be here and to be sitting next to the best players in the world,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;For Phee (Napheesa Collier) to pick me, for me to soak up this whole experience. It's a dream come true.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's pretty clear that the former Uconn Huskies star just wants to enjoy the moment and give it her all in her rookie year. Bueckers accomplished an incredible feat earlier this season after being named an All-Star in her rookie season. She has joined the elite company of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Sue Bird as players to have accomplished this feat.Napheesa Collier, one of the captains for the All-Star game on Saturday, chose the Wings rookie for her team during the All-Star draft last week. She will be suiting up for Team Collier on Saturday to take on Team Clark in the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.Paige Bueckers expresses gratitude ahead of the 2025 All-Star GamePaige Bueckers spoke her mind ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game. The Wings rookie shared a few pictures from her first season in the W on her Instagram account. She expressed gratitude and acknowledged her growth in the post's caption.&quot;Growing through it all. Halfway through. Thank you God,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 10th slide on the post featured a picture of Bueckers with her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd. The former teammates turned partners were glued to each other while sitting on the couch. The speculations around Bueckers dating Fudd have been circulating for a long time.On Thursday, the Wings rookie revealed her relationship to the public in a Q&amp;A session with the &quot;WAG Talk&quot; during her appearance on the orange carpet at Indianapolis.