Paige Bueckers stats: Star rookie explodes with career-best performance as Wings end 4-game losing skid (May 27, 2025 WNBA Season)

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings snapped their four-game losing skid in emphatic fashion with a dominant 109-87 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The Wings finally got their first win of the season and it came courtesy of a sensational, career-best performance from their star rookie.

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick, retained her spot in the starting five alongside DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Arike Ogunbowale. Facing a tough road environment at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, the former UConn standout delivered a complete and composed performance, showcasing why she’s one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory.

She posted a career-high 21 points on an ultra-efficient 8 of 10 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Bueckers also tallied five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes, a performance that not only fueled the Wings’ breakthrough win but also marked a milestone in her young professional career.

Paige Bueckers' strong start fuels Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings entered Tuesday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun in must-win territory, riding a four-game losing streak despite the presence of top rookie Paige Bueckers. With mounting pressure to snap the skid, the Wings delivered a statement performance and Bueckers led the charge.

The rookie sensation set the tone right from the opening tip, catching fire in the first half with a dazzling display of scoring and playmaking. In just 19 minutes, Bueckers poured in 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting while also grabbing four rebounds, dishing out five assists and picking up two steals, putting the Wings firmly in control.

While her second-half output was more subdued, it was all by design. With the Wings comfortably ahead, Bueckers shifted gears, adding six more points on 3 of 4 shooting and continuing to showcase her remarkable efficiency and composure. Dallas cruised to their first win of the season, a much-needed morale booster with their rookie star leading the way.

