  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • Paige Bueckers stats: Star rookie explodes with career-best performance as Wings end 4-game losing skid (May 27, 2025 WNBA Season)

Paige Bueckers stats: Star rookie explodes with career-best performance as Wings end 4-game losing skid (May 27, 2025 WNBA Season)

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 28, 2025 01:08 GMT
Dallas Wings v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers stats: Star rookie explodes with career-best performance as Wings end 4-game losing skid (May 27, 2025 WNBA Season). (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings snapped their four-game losing skid in emphatic fashion with a dominant 109-87 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The Wings finally got their first win of the season and it came courtesy of a sensational, career-best performance from their star rookie.

Ad

Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick, retained her spot in the starting five alongside DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Arike Ogunbowale. Facing a tough road environment at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, the former UConn standout delivered a complete and composed performance, showcasing why she’s one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She posted a career-high 21 points on an ultra-efficient 8 of 10 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Bueckers also tallied five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes, a performance that not only fueled the Wings’ breakthrough win but also marked a milestone in her young professional career.

Paige Bueckers' strong start fuels Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings entered Tuesday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun in must-win territory, riding a four-game losing streak despite the presence of top rookie Paige Bueckers. With mounting pressure to snap the skid, the Wings delivered a statement performance and Bueckers led the charge.

Ad
Ad

The rookie sensation set the tone right from the opening tip, catching fire in the first half with a dazzling display of scoring and playmaking. In just 19 minutes, Bueckers poured in 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting while also grabbing four rebounds, dishing out five assists and picking up two steals, putting the Wings firmly in control.

While her second-half output was more subdued, it was all by design. With the Wings comfortably ahead, Bueckers shifted gears, adding six more points on 3 of 4 shooting and continuing to showcase her remarkable efficiency and composure. Dallas cruised to their first win of the season, a much-needed morale booster with their rookie star leading the way.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications