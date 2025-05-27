Kiki Iriafen and the rest of the 2025 WNBA draft class were an intriguing group. Both fans and experts wondered which players outside of UConn's Paige Bueckers would step up and contribute to their professional teams in their rookie seasons. To their surprise, players across the class have stepped up and become solid contributors to their new teams.

While there are some rookies who are underperforming the expectations they came into the league with, others have given more to their teams than fans expected. If nothing else, this draft class is proving to be a deep one.

Here are our WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after the second week of the season, led by No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers.

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers was the unanimous top overall prospect in this year's draft class, and she is proving it so far this season. After settling in after her first couple of games, the former UConn star has become a well-rounded contributor to the Dallas Wings. She isn't leading this year's rookie class in any statistic, but her game has molded into what the Wings need alongside Arike Ogunbowale.

#2 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn

Kiki Iriafen didn't get to enjoy a ton of national attention herself playing alongside star guard Juju Watkins at USC. In the WNBA, however, the 6-foot-3 forward is the only rookie averaging a double-double, putting up 13.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Angel Reese set a record for double-doubles in a rookie season last year, but Iriafen has a chance to set a new mark in 2025.

#3 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn

Sonia Citron is one of the most skilled players in this year's draft class, even if her game isn't as flashy as some of the other top picks. She and Brittney Sykes have become an effective backcourt in the WNBA, providing the team's offensive punch as they wait for the return of Aaliyah Edwards from a back injury. For now, she and Iriafen are giving the Mystics more than enough in Edwards' absence.

#4 Carla Leite (Golden State Valkyries)

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn

Carla Leite was a top-ten draft pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2024 Draft. However, she didn't play last season, choosing to stay in France and play another season in EuroLeague before coming over to the WNBA. The decision appears to have paid off for her. Leite is averaging double-digit points for the Valkyries, including a 19-point performance on May 23 against the LA Sparks.

#5 Monique Akoa Makani (Phoenix Mercury)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn

In the history of the award, no undrafted player has ever won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year honors. Monique Akoa Makani might have something to say about that before the 2025 season is over, though. The 24-year-old rookie is one of three Mercury players averaging double-digit points, joining Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.

