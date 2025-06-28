Paige Bueckers Stats Tonight: How did Wings rookie fare against Indiana Fever? (June 27) | 2025 WNBA season

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hosted the Indiana Fever on Friday. The Wings looked to sustain their impressive home form after pulling off a 68-55 upset against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Without Caitlin Clark (groin) suiting up for the Fever, the Wings had a good chance of fending off their struggling visitors.

Bueckers opened the game with a layup off a pass from former Fever NaLyssa Smith. She finished the period with three points and two assists, but the Wings fell behind big early 33-13.

The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft had more rhythm in the second period. She dropped nine points, including a 31-foot heave that cut Indiana’s lead to 56-43 at halftime. Bueckers also got her teammates involved and ran the offense better. Dallas won the period 30-23 but still trailed entering the halftime break.

Player PTS REB AST STL Paige Bueckers 12 1 2 1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

