"Paige gotta step this up": Paige Bueckers fans can’t keep calm as Azzi Fudd joins Wings rookie's family courtside for WNBA action

Fans of Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers were abuzz as her good friend and former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd was present to watch her play against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Various reactions poured in online to highlight the moment.
Fudd, who won the NCAA title this year with Bueckers, was courtside at Target Center in Minneapolis with Bueckers’ family as the rookie made her homecoming.
Paige Bueckers' fans picked up on the moment and shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).
"Azzi at the game, Paige gotta step this up 😂," a fan said.
"Azzi present with her grandparents and Paige’s family!" another user pointed out.
"Azzi with Paige's aunt," another wrote.
"The '5' on her necklace and the Slam cover T-shirt. Ms. Azzi Fudd, I see you," a keen-eyed fan noted.
"Azzi might end up on the Wings next year at this rate," a user suggested.
"Azzi Fudd in the stands… Paige Bueckers masterclass incoming," a fan commented.
"I see the script…Paige is gonna have an Azzi Fudd 3rd quarter," another said, alluding to Fudd's ability to explode on offense.
Paige Bueckers and Fudd's friendship goes back to high school, when they first met at a USA Basketball camp as competitors.
Since then, they have become close friends and developed a strong bond — so much so that their relationship has been the subject of speculation about being more than platonic. However, neither has confirmed any romantic involvement.
Azzi Fudd fully supports Paige Bueckers' WNBA journey
Azzi Fudd has been fully supportive of Bueckers’ journey to the WNBA and believes her former UConn teammate has what it takes to be a major success in the pros.
She expressed her excitement in a video message shared on X after Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in this year’s WNBA draft.
The 22-year-old Virginia native said:
"Paige, congratulations! I am so so proud of you. This team is so lucky to have you, and I can't wait to see what incredible things you continue to do in the W. Just everything you've gone through and overcome, and how you've grown as a person and a player."
She continued:
"You're someone that I look up to, you're an incredible person, and I'm so proud of you. And I can't wait to continue to support you and cheer you on. You know I'll always be your number one fan, and I'm so excited to see what the future holds for you."
Fudd was also present when Paige Bueckers was selected by the Wings. The two were initially expected to enter the draft together after leading the Huskies to the 2025 NCAA title, but Fudd opted to play her final year at UConn.