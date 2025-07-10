"Paige doesn't have motion like that" - WNBA fans react as Paige Bueckers gets mistaken for Caitlin Clark by Jeopardy contestant

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have many similarities, but basketball fans can differentiate them from one another. During an episode of the hit variety show "Jeopardy," a contestant was confused when an image of Bueckers appeared on the screen.

Clark and Bueckers were both incredible college stars. Because of how they play, fans became engaged with women's basketball, and they were both the biggest reasons for it. Additionally, their strong play at the collegiate level led them to become No. 1 picks in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever star was drafted in 2024, while the Dallas Wings rookie was drafted this year.

For non-basketball fans, it might get a little confusing. Host Ken Jennings presented Bueckers to the contestant and teased her outstanding performance at March Madness for UConn. Jennings also talked about the star guard getting drafted by the Wings with the first pick.

However, the first contestant who took the first swing at it mistook Bueckers for Clark.

Shortly after, fans talked about the comparison between Clark's and Bueckers' popularity. Here are some of what the fans said about the two WNBA's rising stars.

"Paige don't got motion like that???" a fan said.

"No way, even the nerds really don’t know who the 'Caitlin Clark, before Caitlin Clark' is…. 😭😭😭😭," another fan commented.

"99.9% of the world wouldn’t have known the answer to that," one fan wrote.

Others brought up that most people only know who Clark is but have no idea about the other WNBA stars.

"Eye opener to some, not to me, most of the world has no idea who Paige, Aja [Wilson], or Phee [Collier] sis 😳😜😫😫😫😎," a fan commented.

"Caitlin Clark has so much motion, someone on Jeopardy thought Paige Bueckers was her," another fan commented.

"The ONLY player in the W that had crossed the zeitgeist and is recognizable across the globe is Caitlin Clark. Thats the ONLY name ppl know," a fan tweeted.

The Paige Bueckers-Caitlin Clark game gets relocated

Two of the WNBA's biggest stars, Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, will get to face each other for the second time this season on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

For their third meeting on Aug. 1, the Dallas Wings said that there will be a change of venue to accommodate the influx of fans.

Usually, the Wings play their games at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. However, they've moved the next meeting between the two teams to the American Airlines Center, the home of the Dallas Mavericks.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark face each other.

