  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Patrick Beverley stirs major Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers debate by crowning Dallas Wings rookie: "Statistically better"

Patrick Beverley stirs major Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers debate by crowning Dallas Wings rookie: "Statistically better"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 07, 2025 04:20 GMT
WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Patrick Beverley stirs major Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers debate by crowning Dallas Wings rookie: "Statistically better." [photo: Getty]

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley has joined the Caitlin Clark versus Paige Bueckers debate. The Dallas Wings’ rookie’s impressive start inevitably only heightened the comparisons between Clark’s historic 2024 campaign and Bueckers’ first year in the pros. Some are calling the Indiana Fever superstar the better player, while others have given the edge to the No. 1 pick of this year’s draft.

Ad

On the “Pat Bev Pod” on Wednesday, the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard weighed in on the fiercely debated Clark-Bueckers comparisons:

“She nice. Paige [Bueckers] is nice. … Caitlin Clark was also Rookie of the Year, correct? So if Paige Bueckers was fastest to reach these milestones, that would say that she was statistically better than Caitlin Clark.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the WNBA, Bueckers became the fastest player in league history to tally 350 points and 100 assists, reaching the mark in 20 games. The Dallas Hoops Journal noted that Bueckers hit 400 points and 100 assists in her 22nd game, tying the record set by Cynthia Cooper in 1997.

The fans recognized Bueckers’ dazzling start by sending her to the All-Star game with 805,471 votes to break Clark’s 700,735 rookie record set last year.

Paige Bueckers has won the last two WNBA Rookie of the Month awards to move within two of Caitlin Clark’s four. If Bueckers keeps the streak, she ties the Fever point guard by season’s end.

Ad

Patrick Beverley’s co-host refused to concede, though. Adam Ferrone remained adamant that Clark, who set multiple league and franchise records in 2024, was the better player. He said that Clark has better clutch genes and has proven capable of guiding a team to the playoffs.

Caitlin Clark is 1-0 against Paige Bueckers this season

Caitlin Clark has played only 13 games this season due to different muscle injuries. Two days before she suffered a groin injury on July 16, Clark led the Indiana Fever to a 102-83 beatdown of Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings. The Fever superstar tallied 14 points, 13 assists, five steals and three rebounds with two turnovers.

Ad

Bueckers had an efficient night shooting the ball. She made 9 of 15 shots, including 2 of 4 from deep. The rookie added four rebounds and four assists but committed four turnovers.

Clark has no timetable for a return, which could jeopardize her appearance the next time the Wings and the Fever meet. Clark might still not have the green light a week from now when Paige Bueckers and her team visit Indiana for another highly anticipated showdown.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications