Patrick Beverley stirs major Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers debate by crowning Dallas Wings rookie: "Statistically better"

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley has joined the Caitlin Clark versus Paige Bueckers debate. The Dallas Wings’ rookie’s impressive start inevitably only heightened the comparisons between Clark’s historic 2024 campaign and Bueckers’ first year in the pros. Some are calling the Indiana Fever superstar the better player, while others have given the edge to the No. 1 pick of this year’s draft.On the “Pat Bev Pod” on Wednesday, the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard weighed in on the fiercely debated Clark-Bueckers comparisons:“She nice. Paige [Bueckers] is nice. … Caitlin Clark was also Rookie of the Year, correct? So if Paige Bueckers was fastest to reach these milestones, that would say that she was statistically better than Caitlin Clark.”According to the WNBA, Bueckers became the fastest player in league history to tally 350 points and 100 assists, reaching the mark in 20 games. The Dallas Hoops Journal noted that Bueckers hit 400 points and 100 assists in her 22nd game, tying the record set by Cynthia Cooper in 1997.The fans recognized Bueckers’ dazzling start by sending her to the All-Star game with 805,471 votes to break Clark’s 700,735 rookie record set last year.Paige Bueckers has won the last two WNBA Rookie of the Month awards to move within two of Caitlin Clark’s four. If Bueckers keeps the streak, she ties the Fever point guard by season’s end.Patrick Beverley’s co-host refused to concede, though. Adam Ferrone remained adamant that Clark, who set multiple league and franchise records in 2024, was the better player. He said that Clark has better clutch genes and has proven capable of guiding a team to the playoffs.Caitlin Clark is 1-0 against Paige Bueckers this seasonCaitlin Clark has played only 13 games this season due to different muscle injuries. Two days before she suffered a groin injury on July 16, Clark led the Indiana Fever to a 102-83 beatdown of Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings. The Fever superstar tallied 14 points, 13 assists, five steals and three rebounds with two turnovers.Bueckers had an efficient night shooting the ball. She made 9 of 15 shots, including 2 of 4 from deep. The rookie added four rebounds and four assists but committed four turnovers.Clark has no timetable for a return, which could jeopardize her appearance the next time the Wings and the Fever meet. Clark might still not have the green light a week from now when Paige Bueckers and her team visit Indiana for another highly anticipated showdown.