"Pay her what's she worth": Indiana Fever Fans elated after locking down Aliyah Boston to fourth-year contract option

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023, Aliyah Boston has become a key member of the Indiana Fever's core. Following an offseason full of new additions, the franchise announced their latest move regarding the All-Star forward.

Alongside Caitlin Clark, Boston has given the Fever a duo they can build around for the foreseeable future. She's been an All-Star-level talent since entering the WNBA and continues to improve. In 2024, Boston averaged 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

As the Fever look to enter the title conversation, fans are elated to see the franchise make sure their core is staying for the long haul.

Indiana Fever fans elated over latest Aliyah Boston news

Earlier this offseason, the Indiana Fever retained one of their key free agents in Kelsey Mitchell. Just a few weeks before the 2025 season gets underway, they announced that Aliyah Boston also isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

On Friday afternoon, the Fever announced that they've picked up Boston's fourth-year option on her rookie contract. After this, she has one more team option for 2026 before entering restricted free agency in 2027.

Shortly after the Fever announced this move, fans flooded the comment section with excitement of Boston staying in Indiana.

With her contract situation taken care of for the time being, Boston can now focus on helping the Fever continue to climb the standings.

