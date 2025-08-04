"Peak n*tjob behavior" - Fans erupt as WSJ writer pushes for congressional probe into Caitlin Clark's alleged WNBA hostility

Some fans couldn't believe what a writer for the Wall Street Journal published regarding the alleged hostility towards Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. Clark has been subjected to a lot of physicality since joining the league last year, though the overall issue stems from officiating. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, OutKick founder Clay Travis shared an article written by WSJ's Sean McLean. In his opinion, McLean argued that the United States Congress and the federal government should look into protecting Clark from hostility in the WNBA. &quot;In a @WSJ opinion piece, writer argues Congress and the federal government should investigate @wnba for racial discrimination against Caitlin Clark,&quot; Travis tweeted. The WNBA is a divisive issue due to multiple factors, though some express concern about the involvement of the federal government in a sports league. Other pressing issues might be more important than the alleged targeting of Caitlin Clark. Here are some of the comments. Cloud @maestroxv_LINKThis is peak n*tjob behavior. She will always be polarizing and it’s because of you people lol. Absolute brain rot.ev riley @evrileyLINKI think congress and fed gov’t being involved is a bit much. But 100% yes she has dealt with racism. I’ve never seen such an obvious case. And the hypocrites in the wnba don’t acknowledge it.Brian @Boriginal____LINK😂😂… So politics in sports?Brenden Wood @BrendenWood40LINKI mean, racism goes both ways, right? Just like half the players do? KO in Texas @texas_koLINKGod no. Keep the government out of our livesDryHeave @DryHeave1LINKEnough going on without worrying about the f*cking WNBACaitlin Clark has not played since July 15, when she re-aggravated a groin injury against the Connecticut Sun. It was her fourth muscle-related injury of the season, which prompted fans to call out the Indiana Fever to let her heal completely and even shut her down for the season if necessary.Clark's absence has been felt in the WNBA, though other incidents are making headlines. Adult toys getting thrown on the court, wigs falling off and officials getting called out by players took over in the past two weeks. Stephanie White provides an update on Caitlin ClarkThe Indiana Fever have made the adjustments needed amid the absence of Caitlin Clark due to injury. Clark has missed the last seven games for the Fever, losing the first two since July 15. They then went on a five-game winning streak, including a 78-74 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Before Sunday's game against the Storm, coach Stephanie White provided an update on Clark's injury and her possible recovery timeline.&quot;You know for us, it's staying the course and making sure that we're really diligent about each step that we take, and that we don't have setbacks, and that we're patient with it,&quot; White said, according to the IndyStar. &quot;I know she wants to be out here on the floor, and we want her out here on the floor, but making sure that she's ready is the most important thing. I still don't know how far we are. We're going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time, and go from there.&quot;The Fever continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Sparks.