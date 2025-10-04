"People are just f**king weak" - Sophie Cunningham chimes in on Travis Kelce's heated exchange with Chiefs head coach

Sophie Cunningham has played for some tough coaches in the past, so she couldn't help but react to an NFL star getting into it with his mentor on live television. For Cunningham, the outburst by both men was no big deal; in fact, it seemed as though she wanted more moments like that to happen.

On Friday's episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, the Fever guard weighed in on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce having a physical and verbal altercation with coach Andy Reid. During the Chiefs' 22-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sept. 22, Reid intentionally bumped Kelce's shoulder as the two former Super Bowl champions exchanged words.

Far from being alarmed by the heated moment, Cunningham explained why coaches like Reid don't get to do this more often.

"Nowadays, I feel like coaches aren't allowed to do that on any level because people are just f**king weak," Cunningham said. "They're not mentally tough." [Timestamp - 39:36]

The Fever guard also pointed out that this type of "tough love" approach was applicable to Kelce and Reid, precisely because of the dynamic they have as player and coach.

"They have that relationship and respect, and they're able to do that," Cunningham said. [Timestamp - 39:32]

Cunningham herself has a special connection with the Chiefs, as she is a Missouri native who was recently inducted into the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame. Like other Chiefs fans, Cunningham has had to watch her team drop its first two games of the season before bouncing back with two consecutive wins.

Sophie Cunningham clears the air on viral Tweet about GoFundMe campaign

As the Fever get started with their offseason, Sophie Cunningham has been having fun in more ways than one.

This past Thursday, she tweeted a link to a GoFundMe page that would supposedly cover her future fines or perhaps even the expenses of a yacht. To be clear about the messaging of the tweet, Cunningham clarified her intentions the following day.

"This is a joke. relax you clowns," Cunningham tweeted. "I set a goal for 10 million. there’s just no way you can think I’m actually serious."

Sophie Cunningham @sophaller this is a joke. relax you clowns…. I set a goal for 10 million. there’s just no way you can think I’m actually serious🤣

Sophie Cunningham followed this up by saying the funds raised by the campaign "will be going directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities."

