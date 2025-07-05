"People laughing at me, harassing me": Natasha Howard breaks silence on critics with fiery message after Fever win without Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever star Natasha Howard broke her silence on Friday with a powerful message aimed at her critics. The veteran forward, who led the Fever to their first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title in absence of Caitlin Clark, didn’t hold back in addressing the disrespect and online harassment she’s endured throughout her career.

"I remember people laughing at me, harassing me on social media, telling me I was washed up and not good enough to win anything," Howard wrote. "Many of them had no idea how long my résumé really is."

Howard opened up about being constantly overlooked and the toll that public scrutiny has taken on her. The three-time WNBA champion admitted that the negativity affected her, but credited her unwavering desire to win and relentless work ethic for pushing her forward, even when the odds were stacked against her.

"I can’t lie it bothered me, because I’m someone who puts high expectations on myself so I can be more than enough for the people around me," the Fever forward continued. "Even if I don’t win anything, I know that by setting the bar high, I’ll always remember what I’m working toward."

Natasha Howard earned MVP honors for her sensational performance in the Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx. While she had a quiet first half, few could have predicted the explosive second-half surge that would ultimately seal the award in her favor and stun the Lynx.

Howard finished with a commanding double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds as she anchored the Fever on both ends of the floor. She was perfect from the free throw line, converting all eight of her attempts. This was exactly the kind of clutch performance Indiana envisioned when they brought the veteran on board in free agency, to step up and deliver when the stakes were highest.

Indiana Fever players react to Natasha Howard's emotional clapback at critics

Natasha Howard’s comment section was soon flooded with heartfelt messages from her Indiana Fever teammates, who rallied around the veteran forward in a show of support. Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Sydney Colson were among the first to react to her powerful post.

(Image Credit: Natasha Howard/Instagram)

As for Howard, it's been a season of ups and downs, but she has consistently risen to the occasion in clutch moments. Through 17 games, she’s averaging 11.2 points on an efficient 53.4% shooting from the field, along with 6.7 rebounds, proving her value as a dependable force for the Fever.

