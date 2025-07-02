"Phee lowkey getting abused": WNBA fans react as Aliyah Boston and Napheesa Collier engage in verbal fight after physical play

Aliyah Boston and Napheesa Collier were involved in a fiery exchange during the Commissioner’s Cup Final on Tuesday, adding extra drama to an already intense showdown. The Indiana Fever pulled off a stunning upset over the Minnesota Lynx, clinching their first-ever in-season tournament title with a commanding 74-59 win, all without superstar Caitlin Clark on the floor.
Tempers flared midway through the contest when Boston and Collier got tangled up under the basket in a physical battle for position. The scuffle quickly escalated into a heated verbal altercation, prompting officials and teammates to step in and separate the two WNBA stars.
Footage of the confrontation quickly went viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans. Viewers didn’t hold back as they weighed in on the fiery moment that stole headlines in what was already a high-stakes game
"Phee lowkey getting abused tonight," a fan commented.
Another fan commented:
A fan said:
Another fan said:
A fan wrote:
Another fan wrote:
Aliyah Boston outplayed Napheesa Collier in Commissioner's Cup Final
Aliyah Boston and Napheesa Collier both struggled with their shooting during the Commissioner's Cup Final, missing far more shots than they made. Boston opened the game with six consecutive misses, enduring a rough start, but ultimately managed to outperform MVP frontrunner Collier with a dominant all-around performance.
The Indiana Fever center made her presence felt on both ends of the floor, controlling the glass and setting the tone with her physicality. Boston stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block while shooting 5-for-15 from the field.
Collier, on the other hand, had one of her worst games of the season and it came at the most inopportune moment. The Lynx star finished with 12 points on just 6-for-18 shooting, including 0-for-2 from deep. While she contributed with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks, it wasn’t enough to keep Minnesota in the game.