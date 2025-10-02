  • home icon
  • "Phee said it all": Caitlin Clark finally addresses Cathy Engelbert allegedly downplaying her $16,000,000 off-court empire 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 02, 2025 15:36 GMT
Caitlin Clark finally addressed WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert's alleged comments on her $16,000,000 off-court earnings. On Tuesday, Napheesa Collier claimed Engelbert believes Clark wouldn't make any money without the league's influence in her career.

Clark, who made a public appearance the same day during the Fever's Game 5 loss to the Aces in the semis, didn't speak about Engelbert's alleged thoughts about her. However, during the Fever's exit interviews on Thursday, Clark opened up and agreed with Collier's statement.

"I have great respect for Phee and I think she made a lot of very valid points. And what people need to understand, we need great leadership at this time," Clark said (via WNBA reporter Madeline Kenney). "Phee said it all."
Clark revealed that Engelbert hadn't reached out to her since. She also revealed not hearing about the story Collier said regarding her conversation with the WNBA commissioner until the Lynx star publicly called out Engelbert.

