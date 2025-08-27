  • home icon
Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 27, 2025 02:59 GMT
Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 26. (Photo: IMAGN)
Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 26. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Phoenix Mercury visited the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday as part of a two-game schedule for the WNBA. The Mercury entered the game looking to gain ground on the Las Vegas Aces, while the Sparks were trying to get closer to the final playoff spot.

Coach Nate Tibbetts went with his usual starting five of Monique Akoa Makani, Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack. The Mercury were coming off an 81-72 win over the Golden State Valkyries, with Thomas dropping another triple-double.

Meanwhile, coach Lynne Roberts stuck with her starting lineup consisting of Kelsey Plum, Julie Allemand, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens. The Sparks have one of the best offenses in the WNBA, but they need their defense to turn it up a notch to make the postseason.

Phoenix Mercury vs. LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score

Mercury

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Alyssa Thomas17102030170-20-01-215
Natasha Mack4302101112-40-00-03
Satou Sabally12220000164-61-13-315
Kahleah Copper10000013135-90-30-04
Monique Akoa Makani020002080-10-00-0-1
DeWanna Bonner7321011112-81-32-20
Kathryn Westbeld300000051-11-10-0-4
Sami Whitcomb9111020133-33-30-18
Lexi Held201000041-20-10-00
Kalani BrownDNP
Kitija LaksaDNP
Kiana WilliamsDNP
Sparks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dearica Hamby13303020135-70-03-3-5
Azura Stevens3210001131-21-10-0-10
Rickea Jackson13210020154-72-43-3-6
Kelsey Plum5011001172-41-20-0-12
Julie Allemand0240021170-30-10-0-11
Cameron Brink4300113102-50-10-01
Julie Vanloo001000160-00-00-07
Rae Burrell2101021101-30-10-0-4
Emma CannonDNP
Sania FeaginDNP
Alissa PiliDNP
Sarah Ashlee BarkerDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

