Phoenix Mercury vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Phoenix Mercury visited the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday as part of a two-game schedule for the WNBA. The Mercury entered the game looking to gain ground on the Las Vegas Aces, while the Sparks were trying to get closer to the final playoff spot.

Coach Nate Tibbetts went with his usual starting five of Monique Akoa Makani, Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack. The Mercury were coming off an 81-72 win over the Golden State Valkyries, with Thomas dropping another triple-double.

Meanwhile, coach Lynne Roberts stuck with her starting lineup consisting of Kelsey Plum, Julie Allemand, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens. The Sparks have one of the best offenses in the WNBA, but they need their defense to turn it up a notch to make the postseason.

Phoenix Mercury vs. LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score

Mercury

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Alyssa Thomas 1 7 10 2 0 3 0 17 0-2 0-0 1-2 15 Natasha Mack 4 3 0 2 1 0 1 11 2-4 0-0 0-0 3 Satou Sabally 12 2 2 0 0 0 0 16 4-6 1-1 3-3 15 Kahleah Copper 10 0 0 0 0 1 3 13 5-9 0-3 0-0 4 Monique Akoa Makani 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 DeWanna Bonner 7 3 2 1 0 1 1 11 2-8 1-3 2-2 0 Kathryn Westbeld 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1-1 1-1 0-0 -4 Sami Whitcomb 9 1 1 1 0 2 0 13 3-3 3-3 0-1 8 Lexi Held 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 Kalani Brown DNP Kitija Laksa DNP Kiana Williams DNP

Sparks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dearica Hamby 13 3 0 3 0 2 0 13 5-7 0-0 3-3 -5 Azura Stevens 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 13 1-2 1-1 0-0 -10 Rickea Jackson 13 2 1 0 0 2 0 15 4-7 2-4 3-3 -6 Kelsey Plum 5 0 1 1 0 0 1 17 2-4 1-2 0-0 -12 Julie Allemand 0 2 4 0 0 2 1 17 0-3 0-1 0-0 -11 Cameron Brink 4 3 0 0 1 1 3 10 2-5 0-1 0-0 1 Julie Vanloo 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 7 Rae Burrell 2 1 0 1 0 2 1 10 1-3 0-1 0-0 -4 Emma Cannon DNP Sania Feagin DNP Alissa Pili DNP Sarah Ashlee Barker DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

