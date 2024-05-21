Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction, Starting lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 21)

The Phoenix Mercury are back in Sin City for a rematch with the Las Vegas Aces. Phoenix lost a hard-fought 89-80 season opener after watching the Aces celebrate their championship-winning campaign in 2023. Brittney Griner remains out with a toe injury so the Mercury’s hope of getting some payback will still be quite the task.

The Aces needed A’ja Wilson’s 30-point and 13-rebound night to hold off the visitors to start their 2024 WNBA season. Despite the somewhat uneven performance, Becky Hammon is confident her wards will smoothen things out. That hasn’t really been the case as they also nearly lost to the LA Sparks 89-82 on Saturday. Las Vegas will be tested by Diana Taurasi and Co. in the rematch.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Preview, starting lineup and prediction

Michelob ULTRA Arena will host the game between the Phoenix Mercury and LA Sparks. ESPN will air the game as it happens on national TV while Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports will cover the same locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mercury (+850) vs. Aces (-1400)

Spread: Mercury (+14.5) vs. Aces (-14.5)

Total (O/U): Mercury (o171.5 -110) vs. Aces (u171.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Game preview

The Phoenix Mercury nearly won the season opener against the Las Vegas Aces behind their outside shooting. Phoenix shot 15-for-36 from deep, which crushed Las Vegas’ clip of 6-for-29. To win in the rematch, they will have to likely shoot their way to victory.

The Mercury were also undone by too many turnovers, a few of them unforced. They can’t afford a sloppy outing to beat the two-time defending champs on the road.

The Aces could shoot better this time around and overwhelm the Mercury. Becky Hammon knows her wards have to be more crisp with their execution on both ends to prevent another near-loss. Las Vegas were badly beaten in points off turnovers in the previous encounter so it will have to be mindful about that part of the game.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Natasha Mack, G - Diana Taurasi, G - Natasha Cloud, G - Kahleah Copper and G - Rebecca Allen will start for the Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham is likely to be the first reserve to come off the bench. Sug Sutton could also come in early to help on the defensive end.

F - Alysha Clark, C - Kiah Stokes, C - A’ja Wilson, G - Kelsey Plum and G - Jackie Young will line up to open the game for the Las Vegas Aces.

Megan Gustafson or Sydney Colson could be the first to relieve one of the Aces’ starters.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

The Phoenix Mercury shot the lights out against the Las Vegas Aces in their first encounter, which was why the game was quite close. If Phoenix can’t replicate that type of touch from deep, the rematch might be a blowout.

