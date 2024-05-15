WATCH: Diana Taurasi walks off mad, hits electrical equipment after Mercury fall short to Aces

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi wasn't happy with her team's defeat against the Los Vegas Aces. The three-time WNBA champion was seen storming off the arena in an aggressive mood.

The video of the Mercury star leaving has gone viral on social media. Following the game, Diana Taurasi walked away and came across the open metal door of an electrical switch.

Taurasi, full of frustration, decided to release her anger on it. She slams the door hard as it hits the wall and bounces right back to its place. The people standing nearby had surprised looks on their faces but didn't dare speak a word to the irritated Mercury star.

Diana Taurasi's Mercury suffer defeat against the Las Vegas Aces

The Phoenix Mercury suffered a crushing defeat against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night. Both teams were missing players but delivered a great match. The Aces are back-to-back champions, aiming to complete a three-peat this season. To their luck, they started the season with a banging win.

Diana Taurasi expressed her thoughts about the loss after the game in a post-game interview. She credited the ring night of the Aces and their efficient free throw shooting to getting the better of Mercury.

"Obviously, ring night, they were going to come out and stick it to us, but I thought we hung in there and cut the lead," Taurasi said. "With a minute left, we are down three and then all of the sudden they are at the free throw line again, which was not a huge shock for the whole night."

A'Ja Wilson was the difference in the Ace vs. Mercury matchup last night. The Las Vegas star scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out five assists. She was supported by Jackie Young, who scored 23 points, grabbed seven boards, and dished six assists to help her team win.

On the other hand, the Mercury gave it their all to defeat the Aces. Diana Taurasi was the main player for the Phoenix camp, scoring 23 points and collecting three rebounds.

She was supported by Kahleah Copper, who scored 19 points, collected four rebounds, and dished out four assists. However, those efforts were not enough, as the Aces dominated them in the final quarter, seizing victory from their hands with a final score of 89-80.

