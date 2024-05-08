Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 7 | 2024 WNBA Preseason

The Phoenix Mercury’s attempt to redeem themselves from last year’s embarrassing WNBA campaign began against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Although it was a preseason game, many, including the team’s stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, wanted to see how they would look in Seattle. Mercury fans quickly realized that the road to celebrations in 2024 might not be that smooth.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Kahleah Copper 6 0 1 1 1 0 2-8 1-2 1-2 Sophie Cunningham 5 0 0 1 0 0 2-4 1-3 0-0 Brittney Griner 5 4 3 0 2 0 2-6 0-0 1-2 Diana Taurasi 10 2 0 0 1 1 3-6 1-3 3-3 Natasha Cloud 0 4 1 1 0 3 0-2 0-1 0-0 Bella Murekatete 4 2 0 1 1 1 2-2 0-0 0-0 Sug Sutton 0 4 2 0 0 2 0-4 0-0 0-0 Mya Hollingshed 3 4 1 0 0 0 1-6 0-4 1-2 Amy Atwell 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 Christyn Williams 5 3 0 0 0 0 2-7 1-1 0-0 Natasha Mack 6 7 2 0 2 0 3-5 0-0 0-0 Charisma Osborne 6 2 1 0 0 0 2-8 1-3 1-2 Jaz Shelley 0 1 2 1 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 Mikiah Herbert Harrigan 5 1 0 0 0 1 1-6 0-4 3-4 Ariel Hearn 4 1 1 0 0 1 2-3 0-1 0-0 Rebecca Allen DNP - - - - - - - - Morgan Bertsch - - - - - - - - -

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Victoria Vivians 6 5 2 1 0 1 2-2 2-2 0-0 Nneka Ogwumike 13 3 0 0 0 0 6-8 1-3 2-2 Ezi Magbegor 5 6 0 0 3 3 1-3 0-1 3-4 Jewell Lloyd 18 5 1 1 0 1 6-15 2-7 4-4 Skylar Diggins-Smith 9 3 5 0 0 1 3-9 1-3 2-3 Jordan Horston 2 9 1 1 0 2 1-6 0-1 0-0 Mercedes Russell 6 3 2 0 0 1 2-5 0-0 2-3 Joyner Holmes 5 0 1 1 0 0 2-4 1-1 0-0 Sami Whitcomb 0 0 1 2 0 0 0-4 0-4 0-0 Nika Muhl 6 3 2 0 0 2 2-3 1-2 1-2 Kaela Davis 2 3 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 2-2 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu 0 0 2 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 Kiana Williams 9 2 1 0 0 1 3-6 3-5 0-0 Alaina Coates 2 0 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 Quay Miller 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Jade Melbourne DNP - - - - - - - -

The new-look Mercury starting five that now has Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud looked imposing. Together with old reliables Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham, the visitors were poised to open the game with a bang. After a few minutes, it felt like the highly-touted quintet needed to fine-tune their chemistry.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, who played in Phoenix for two seasons before arriving in Seattle, was warmly welcomed by Storm fans. Together with Nneka Ogwumike, another free agent acquisition, they helped Jewell Lloyd carry the team in the early going. The Storm took a 28-16 lead after the first 12 minutes and never looked back.

Seattle's offense stuttered in the second period as some of the reserves were given ample time to play. As poorly as the Storm bench mob played, the Mercury substitutes were even worse. The home team won the said frame 17-12 to take a 45-28 lead before the buzzer for the halftime break sounded.

Any chance of a comeback by the Phoenix Mercury starting the third quarter went up in smoke. They bled for nine points against the Seattle Storm's defense and execution to put the game away with still a quarter left to play.

When the Storm eventually took their foot off the pedal, the Mercury gained some headway. Seattle rolled to an 85-59 victory to signal their readiness for the 2024 campaign.

Phoenix, despite its splashy acquisitions, has its work cut out for them. The Mercury vowed to be much better this season after last year's embarrassing performance. They have a ton left to do if the game against the Storm was any indication.

In their first game together for the Mercury, Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi ended with the same 1-for-3 clip from deep.

Jewell Lloyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith were more aggressive from the same range but weren't quite efficient after hitting 3-for-10 combined.

