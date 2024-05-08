  • home icon
  Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 7 | 2024 WNBA Preseason

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 08, 2024 06:28 GMT
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm game player stats and box scores for May 7

The Phoenix Mercury’s attempt to redeem themselves from last year’s embarrassing WNBA campaign began against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Although it was a preseason game, many, including the team’s stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, wanted to see how they would look in Seattle. Mercury fans quickly realized that the road to celebrations in 2024 might not be that smooth.

Phoenix Mercury game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Kahleah Copper6011102-81-21-2
Sophie Cunningham5001002-41-30-0
Brittney Griner5430202-60-01-2
Diana Taurasi10200113-61-33-3
Natasha Cloud0411030-20-10-0
Bella Murekatete4201112-20-00-0
Sug Sutton0420020-40-00-0
Mya Hollingshed3410001-60-41-2
Amy Atwell0100010-10-10-0
Christyn Williams5300002-71-10-0
Natasha Mack6720203-50-00-0
Charisma Osborne6210002-81-31-2
Jaz Shelley0121010-10-10-0
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan5100011-60-43-4
Ariel Hearn4 1 10012-30-10-0
Rebecca AllenDNP- -------
Morgan Bertsch- - -------

Seattle Storm game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Victoria Vivians6521012-22-20-0
Nneka Ogwumike13300006-81-32-2
Ezi Magbegor5600331-30-13-4
Jewell Lloyd18511016-152-74-4
Skylar Diggins-Smith9350013-91-32-3
Jordan Horston2911021-60-10-0
Mercedes Russell6320012-50-02-3
Joyner Holmes5011002-41-10-0
Sami Whitcomb0012000-40-40-0
Nika Muhl6320022-31-21-2
Kaela Davis2301000-10-02-2
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu0020010-00-00-0
Kiana Williams9210013-63-50-0
Alaina Coates2 0 00101-20-00-0
Quay Miller0 1 00000-10-10-0
Jade MelbourneDNP- -------

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Game Summary

The new-look Mercury starting five that now has Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud looked imposing. Together with old reliables Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham, the visitors were poised to open the game with a bang. After a few minutes, it felt like the highly-touted quintet needed to fine-tune their chemistry.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, who played in Phoenix for two seasons before arriving in Seattle, was warmly welcomed by Storm fans. Together with Nneka Ogwumike, another free agent acquisition, they helped Jewell Lloyd carry the team in the early going. The Storm took a 28-16 lead after the first 12 minutes and never looked back.

Seattle's offense stuttered in the second period as some of the reserves were given ample time to play. As poorly as the Storm bench mob played, the Mercury substitutes were even worse. The home team won the said frame 17-12 to take a 45-28 lead before the buzzer for the halftime break sounded.

Any chance of a comeback by the Phoenix Mercury starting the third quarter went up in smoke. They bled for nine points against the Seattle Storm's defense and execution to put the game away with still a quarter left to play.

When the Storm eventually took their foot off the pedal, the Mercury gained some headway. Seattle rolled to an 85-59 victory to signal their readiness for the 2024 campaign.

Phoenix, despite its splashy acquisitions, has its work cut out for them. The Mercury vowed to be much better this season after last year's embarrassing performance. They have a ton left to do if the game against the Storm was any indication.

Kahleah Copper, Diana Taurasi, Jewell Lloyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith 3-pointers tonight

In their first game together for the Mercury, Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi ended with the same 1-for-3 clip from deep.

Jewell Lloyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith were more aggressive from the same range but weren't quite efficient after hitting 3-for-10 combined.

